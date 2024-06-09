NHS board boosts recycling in bid to save £150,000 a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS board boosts recycling in bid to save £150,000 a year

By Press Association
Aaron Sutcliffe and his team alongside Neil Duncan at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (NHS Grampian/PA)
NHS Grampian hopes to save £150,000 per year by recycling more clinical waste.

The eco-conscious health board is ranked second in Scotland for recycling but spends around £125,000 a month disposing of clinical waste.

Every tonne of waste recycled saves the health board £110 a year, and managers plan to boost productivity from 46% to a target of 70% by 2025.

Aaron Sutcliffe, 32, an assistant domestic services manager inspired by Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet series, helped ditch nearly 450 small waste bins – totting up to 1,300 black bags per week – for new recycling points.

Mr Sutcliffe, originally from Manchester, joined NHS Grampian in 2016 as a domestic and was given an award for his sustainability efforts.

Aaron Sutcliffe (right) with Neil Duncan at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (NHS Grampian/PA)

He transformed the way waste is handled in the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary warehouse as well as two floors of offices.

Mr Sutcliffe said: “We all have a duty to take care of our planet and be as cost-effective as we can be. I was inspired by David Attenborough’s Blue Planet – I love it – and we should all be doing our bit.

“Every single general waste bin I’ve ever checked contains recyclable materials and what we’re doing is trying to make it easier for everyone to think about recycling first. I’m really proud of myself and my team who go above and beyond to make my ideas work.

“We’ve found engaging with people is the most important bit – asking ‘we would like to’ and explaining we’re trying to make a positive impact on our sustainability goals.

“It’s a win-win for everyone as it means less bending to under-desk bins for domestics and it’s good for those sitting at desks to get up and about too.”

Waste manager Neil Duncan said: “Swapping lots of small waste bins for fewer recycling points helps encourage staff to recycle and it reduces the workload for our domestic assistants.

“But with more than 70 sites alongside hundreds of teams, there’s an opportunity for others to take a lead and make the changes in their areas.

“Aaron has plans to double what he’s achieved so far by the end of this year and this is commendable work which should be replicated across all areas. We’re really grateful to Aaron and his team for their commitment and enthusiasm.”