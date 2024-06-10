Simon Cowell says becoming a father saved his life after death of parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Cowell says becoming a father saved his life after death of parents

By Press Association
Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)
Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

Simon Cowell has said becoming a father saved his life “without question” after reaching the point “where nothing mattered” following the death of both of his parents.

The music mogul struggled to hold back tears as he told British star Steven Bartlett “losing both my parents was the hardest thing that has ever happened to me” on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

Cowell spoke about the “devastation” he felt after the death of his father Eric in 1999 from a heart attack and his mother Julie, who suffered with dementia, in 2015 – before being told he was expecting a baby.

“I had reached the point where nothing mattered,” he said of his grief.

“Particularly when I lost my mum, I was on a downward spiral at that point. It was like I’d lost everyone, everything just meant nothing at that point.

“I was desperately unhappy, I wasn’t particularly enjoying my work, I just thought I would just become a vampire and I would work through until 7am or 8am in the morning, I would wake up at 2pm or 3pm in the afternoon.”

Cowell said he still suffers from depression “at times”, but had “really suffered” in the past.

“The hardest part was being on television as well, I feel like a clown there because I was dying inside and yet I’ve got to do what I’m being paid to do, as best as I could,” the Britain’s Got Talent judge said.

“I put on a ton of weight, I was eating just junk.

“It was like if I got hit by a bus the following day, I’d be dead, but I wasn’t worried about anything like that.

“The whole time was dark. I can absolutely relate to when people reach the lowest level you possibly can – essentially being alive doesn’t matter anymore.”

Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman and son Eric Cowell in 2017
Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman and son Eric Cowell in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Cowell said discovering his partner Lauren Silverman was pregnant “did absolutely change everything in my life”.

“It made me happy again, it was perfect,” he said.

Cowell agreed with Bartlett that son Eric saved his life “without question”.

The 64-year-old said his mother had started to develop dementia but got to meet Eric, who was born in 2014 before she died.

“She really wanted me to have a kid and she brought him this brown blanket and he still has it,” Cowell said.

“They were my best friends. I could tell them anything, we could talk about anything – it’s how I feel for Eric, it is just that pure love.”

For mental health support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.