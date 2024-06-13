Mother hopes Martha’s Rule will ‘upend’ hospital ward ‘hierarchy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother hopes Martha’s Rule will ‘upend’ hospital ward ‘hierarchy’

By Press Association
Martha Mills died of sepsis, aged 13, after suffering a pancreatic injury when she fell off her bike (Mills/Laity family photograph/PA)
It is hoped that Martha’s Rule, which gives people and their loved ones the right to a second medical opinion, will “upend” the “hierarchy” on hospital wards, Martha Mills’s mother has said.

Merope Mills, who campaigned with husband Paul Laity to give families more say when it comes to care, following the death of their daughter, also called for a “mutual respect” between patients and doctors.

It comes after more than 140 NHS sites in England signed up to roll-out Martha’s Rule.

The escalation process offers patients and families the power to seek a second opinion if they feel their condition, or the condition of a loved one, is deteriorating and they are not being listened to.

An urgent clinical review would then be carried out by a different team in the hospital.

Martha, 13, died of sepsis in 2021 after suffering a pancreatic injury when she fell off her bike.

Ms Mills and Mr Laity raised concerns about their daughter’s health a number of times but these were brushed aside.

A coroner ruled Martha would most likely have survived if doctors had identified the warning signs of her rapidly deteriorating condition and transferred her to intensive care earlier.

Speaking at NHS ConfedExpo on Wednesday, Ms Mills, an editor at the Guardian, said: “My big thing is, I think we need to be more equal.

“It’s a very unequal place, a hospital ward, and there’s hierarchy and it’s very steep and it’s very strict.

“And you know, when I first started talking about that, I sort of thought the nurses were at the bottom of the hierarchy.

“And I refer to that because, you know, they didn’t feel that ability to speak up in Martha’s case.

“But I’ve actually come to realise that the people at the bottom of the hierarchy are the patients.

“They are the ones with the least power and I just would like to upend that and just have a sense of mutual respect between doctor and patient.”

It was announced in February that Martha’s Rule was expected to be rolled out at at least 100 NHS trusts in England from April.

But last month, NHS England revealed 143 hospital sites would test the rule, which would be available 24/7 and advertised on posters and leaflets throughout hospitals.

Aidan Fowler, national director for patient safety at NHS England, thanked trusts for the “amazing response” to the initiative.

He said: “We aimed at 100 because it felt like a really good start. I knew when we had 10 people apply within the first hour that we were going to exceed that.

“And we’ve had 143 sites and we’ve still got people stepping forward. So that’s an amazing response. So there is enthusiasm out there.”

Mr Fowler said a pilot model was now being developed with the teams that had signed up.

He said: “There are some basic principles that we know about, that have been talked about. But there’s an enormous amount of detail that we’re working through together.

“So it’s manifesting concerns about adult critical care teams going to see children, and what can we do better in the paediatric sphere. How do we introduce this in maternity has been mentioned, or the emergency department.

“Our aim is not to enforce a model on the system, but to develop a model that makes sense to the system.

“We’ll all be doing it once we’ve got a model that we think works. And once we can then develop the ideal model, we will be doing this.

“And we’re already looking at how would we do this in a mental health organisation? How would we do this in the community?

“So it’s coming to you, even if you haven’t signed up already. Be in no doubt about that.”