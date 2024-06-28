Exercising in short bursts could benefit those who cannot work out regularly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exercising in short bursts could benefit those who cannot work out regularly

By Press Association
Woman at home on exercise bike (Alamy/PA)
Short bursts of exercise that last one minute or less could be beneficial for people who struggle to exercise regularly, an expert has said.

It is suggested that the intense bouts – described as “exercise snacks” – could be particularly useful for bolstering the health and fitness of those who spend a lot of time sitting, such as obese people or those with chronic diseases.

Examples used by Bruno Gualano, an associate professor at the Centre of Lifestyle Medicine at the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, include stair climbing or short bursts of cycling separated by intervals of hours.

The NHS recommends 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise for adults per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate activity, but said adults should increase this to 300 minutes for “additional health benefits”.

However, during his presentation at the International Congress on Obesity in Sao Paulo, Mr Gualano said “many struggle to meet these targets” and suggested short bursts could offset the harmful affects of a sedentary lifestyle.

“To mitigate the negative impacts of prolonged sitting, ‘exercise snacks’ are proposed as a practical alternative,” he added.

“These are brief, intense bursts of activity (one minute or less), which can be more time-efficient than traditional exercise regimes.”

He said numerous studies have shown “benefits for cardiorespiratory fitness and vascular health”.

“For instance, hourly stair-based exercise snacks improved vascular health in a trial with healthy males, while another study demonstrated their feasibility and benefits for people who are overweight or living with obesity,” he added.

“However, many people may struggle to implement exercise snacks owing to practical reasons, such as bus drivers or people who have physical disabilities and/or low exercise capacity, such as older individuals.”

Mr Gualano said the potential benefits of “exercise snacks” include improved metabolic health and less time sitting.

“These benefits may be achieved even with unstructured, very light activities, which do not fit exactly in the category of exercise snacks,” he said.

“This strategy can be potentially applied everywhere at home or office, as it does not involve any specific equipment or devices.”

Mr Gualano said that further research is needed to understand the long-term effectiveness and safety of short bursts of activity, but added: “The take-home message is that these strategies should be personalised.”