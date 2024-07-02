Judge gives split ruling in Covid-19 vaccine patent legal battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge gives split ruling in Covid-19 vaccine patent legal battle

By Press Association
The legal dispute centres on two patents secured by US firm Moderna (Peter Byrne/PA)
A legal battle between rival developers of Covid-19 jabs over life-saving vaccine technology patents has produced a mixed ruling from a High Court judge.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and drug manufacturer BioNTech have been locked in a dispute with vaccine maker Moderna over the use of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology in coronavirus jabs.

The rival firms faced off at two trials in London earlier this year amid parallel litigation in the US, Germany, the Netherlands and other countries.

US firm Moderna sued American competitor Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for alleged patent infringement in relation to their Comirnaty vaccine, arguing it was due compensation.

Pfizer and BioNTech denied infringement with both firms seeking the “revocation” of two Moderna patents, claiming that they are “invalid”.

In a 153-page written ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Meade concluded that one of the European Moderna patents, labelled EP565, was “invalid”.

But the judge said a different patent, called EP949, was “valid” and was infringed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine was the third jab to be approved for use in the UK in January 2021 after the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines were approved.

Pfizer said in a statement after the ruling: “Pfizer and BioNTech believe in the value and strength of our innovative science and our own intellectual property.

“While we are pleased that one patent (EP565) has been found invalid, we are disappointed in the court’s decision to uphold the validity of another (EP949).

“We continue to believe that this second patent is invalid and will seek to appeal this decision.

“These proceedings have no bearing on the safety and efficacy profile of our vaccine, as established by regulators worldwide.

“Irrespective of the outcome of this legal matter, we will continue to manufacture and supply the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in line with our agreements and established supply schedules.”

A Moderna statement said: “We are pleased that the UK High Court recognised the innovation of Moderna scientists by confirming the validity and infringement of the EP949 patent and that (the) defendants were not entitled to use Moderna’s patented technology for any infringing activity after March 7 2022.

“We disagree with some other aspects of the decisions and will consider addressing those issues on appeal.”