Amazing furniture sale in Inverurie with beautiful pieces for every budget

During lockdown, we all found a new appreciation for our homes. Now, even though the world has opened up again, the way we live our lives has fundamentally changed, and a lot of us are still spending more time at home than ever before. That is why it is important to invest in high quality furniture to create the most beautiful and true to you environment for your home.

It can be hard to know where to start, or who to turn to for advice. Andersons of Inverurie is a family-run business that has been trading for over 50 years, helping customers select stunning design-led and high quality furniture for their homes.

They are the biggest independent furniture store in the North East, with the largest designer brand galleries. They have just refurbished their Classic Design Department, introducing new gallery spaces for brands, Cattelan Italia, Sits and Tetrad, while also refreshing galleries for Venjakob, Calligaris, Parker Knoll and Ercol with brand new ranges. The team also includes interior designers who are on hand in store to give you their opinion about what will suit your space best, so you can be rest assured that whatever you pick will look fantastic when it arrives at your house. This advice is not at any extra charge – Andersons of Inverurie want to do everything they can to help you achieve your dream aesthetic for you home.

The Andersons Price Match Challenge also means that if you find another reputable furniture store in the UK selling the same item for a lower price, Andersons’ will try to match it for you.

This weekend sees the start of Andersons of Inverurie’s biggest sale of the year, with discounts across all departments, including flooring and soft furnishings. This is an amazing chance to snap up something really special while you can.

6 of our favourite pieces that are a part of the amazing upcoming sale

The Calligaris Icaro Extending/Fixed Table features a striking rectangular ceramic tabletop, which comes in a range of different sizes and shapes.

The table, which can be extended simultaneously at both ends while maintaining its elegant silhouette with the base in the centre, usually retails at £3,598. This weekend, you can snap it up for £3,059.

This round dining table with a stunning marble top finish usually retails at £1,090, but during the sale you can buy it at £819.

Comfortable and stylish, the sofa Georgia comes equipped with generously filled cushioning, sleek piped arms and a solid timber plinth. Usually £3,767, it will be on sale for £2,825.

The Parker Knoll Hoxton sofa is handmade in Britain by expert craftsman using the latest innovation in premium comfort technology. The original price is £2,301, but this weekend it will be £1,725!

Tetrad Berneray bed frame is upholstered with stylish Harris Tweed fabric. This bed usually retails at £2,157 , but during the sale you can buy it for £1,619.

We love the grandiosity of this king size bed. Usually £1,904, it will be on sale at £1,429.

For more information on the sale, visit the Andersons of Inverurie website.