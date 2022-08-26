Amazing furniture sale in Inverurie with beautiful pieces for every budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Amazing furniture sale in Inverurie with beautiful pieces for every budget

In Parthership with Andersons of Inverurie
August 26, 2022, 2:05 pm
The Calligaris Icaro Extending/Fixed Table features a striking rectangular ceramic tabletop

During lockdown, we all found a new appreciation for our homes. Now, even though the world has opened up again, the way we live our lives has fundamentally changed, and a lot of us are still spending more time at home than ever before. That is why it is important to invest in high quality furniture to create the most beautiful and true to you environment for your home.

It can be hard to know where to start, or who to turn to for advice. Andersons of Inverurie is a family-run business that has been trading for over 50 years, helping customers select stunning design-led and high quality furniture for their homes.

They are the biggest independent furniture store in the North East, with the largest designer brand galleries. They have just refurbished their Classic Design Department, introducing  new gallery spaces for brands, Cattelan Italia, Sits and Tetrad, while also refreshing galleries for Venjakob, Calligaris, Parker Knoll and Ercol with brand new ranges. The team also includes interior designers who are on hand in store to give you their opinion about what will suit your space best, so you can be rest assured that whatever you pick will look fantastic when it arrives at your house. This advice is not at any extra charge – Andersons of Inverurie want to do everything they can to help you achieve your dream aesthetic for you home.

The Andersons Price Match Challenge also means that if you find another reputable furniture store in the UK selling the same item for a lower price, Andersons’ will try to match it for you.

This weekend sees the start of Andersons of Inverurie’s biggest sale of the year, with discounts across all departments, including flooring and soft furnishings. This is an amazing chance to snap up something really special while you can.

6 of our favourite pieces that are a part of the amazing upcoming sale

Calligaris Icaro Extending Dining Table

The Calligaris Icaro Extending/Fixed Table features a striking rectangular ceramic tabletop, which comes in a range of different sizes and shapes.

The Calligaris Icaro Extending/Fixed Table

The table, which can be extended simultaneously at both ends while maintaining its elegant silhouette with the base in the centre, usually retails at £3,598. This weekend, you can snap it up for £3,059.

Courtney Marble Fluted Round Dining Table 120cm

dining table and chairs andersons of inverurie

This round dining table with a stunning marble top finish usually retails at £1,090, but during the sale you can buy it at £819.

Georgia Fabric Chaise End Sofa

the Georgia Fabric Chaise End Sofa will be part of the furniture sale in Inverurie

Comfortable and stylish, the sofa Georgia comes equipped with generously filled cushioning, sleek piped arms and a solid timber plinth. Usually £3,767, it will be on sale for £2,825.

Parker Knoll Hoxton Large 2 Seat Sofa

Parker Knoll Hoxton Large 2 Seat Sofa, part of the funiture sale in Inverurie

The Parker Knoll Hoxton sofa is handmade in Britain by expert craftsman using the latest innovation in premium comfort technology. The original price is £2,301, but this weekend it will be £1,725!

Tetrad Berneray Harris Tweed Bed

Tetrad Berneray Harris Tweed Bed

Tetrad Berneray bed frame is upholstered with stylish Harris Tweed fabric. This bed usually retails at £2,157 , but during the sale you can buy it for £1,619.

Marcella Velvet King Size Static Bed Frame

amazing bed andersons of inverurie

We love the grandiosity of this king size bed. Usually £1,904, it will be on sale at £1,429.

For more information on the sale, visit the Andersons of Inverurie website.

 

