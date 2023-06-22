Residential lodges after retirement open a world of possibilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Residential lodges after retirement open a world of possibilities

In partnership with Sutherland Parks
Living room interior of residential caravan site by Sutherland.

After retirement, many people opt to change their lifestyle. Gone are the frazzled commutes and rushed burnt coffee hastily sipped from a styrofoam cup. Goodbye to hurried mornings out the door and late nights returning home. After retirement, you’re finally able spend time as you please and enjoy a slower pace of life. Does your home suit your new, more relaxed life?

Now is the time to properly enjoy your home, your loved ones, and the fruits of your labour. A more relaxed lifestyle awaits – that is, if you’ve bought a luxury residential lodge at Sutherland Parks.

Why should I invest in a residential lodge or holiday park home after retirement?

Exterior of residential caravan site by Sutherland Parks
After retirement, you may want a dwelling with easier access, smaller garden and more suited to your new lifestyle.

Retirement can open a world of possibilities and seemingly endless opportunities. However, if you’re tied down to a large and mostly unoccupied house, you may feel restricted. So, why should you downsize to a residential lodge or holiday park home after retirement?

Fewer responsibilities, more fun

When downsizing, many find that transitioning from a larger home to a smaller one comes with fewer worries and reduced financial anxiety. Less to dust, fewer calls to the handyman, decreased energy bills – what more could you want?

Indeed, downsizing can free up financial capital, minimise stress and open a world of possibilities, enabling you to set off and explore. Have you ever dreamed of booking a last-minute holiday and taking off on an adventure? Or, would you love to be able to welcome your family and grandchildren with just a moment’s notice? With a more manageable home, you won’t have a large mess to worry about.  You even have the freedom of letting out your residential lodge or holiday park home while you travel so you can easily earn some extra income.

While living in a residential lodge or holiday park like Sutherland Park’s Benview, spontaneity is your new best friend.

Discover a slower pace of life in a luxury residential lodge located in idyllic Kintore

Just a 6-minute train ride from Aberdeen will take transport you to Kintore, an idyllic slice of countryside life complete with village charm. This is Benview Residential Lodge Park near Kintore, Inverurie, a private gated residential caravan site.

All lodges and holiday homes at Benview come completely furnished, so you won’t have to worry about shipping heavy and cumbersome furniture. For some residential lodges and homes, you even have the option to custom-design the colours and design in your property, choosing from contemporary plan with vaulted ceilings to traditional park home layouts.

The properties are bedecked with the latest and high-quality amenities, with state of the art kitchens boasting range cookers and islands, luxurious bathrooms, PVCu double glazing, plasma TVs and more.

As soon as you step into a residential lodge or holiday home in Benview, you will be greeted with a surprisingly spacious and light interior. Offering both 2 and 3 bedroom models, a property in Benview is perfect for those last-minute visits from friends or to accommodate visiting families. Even more, there is a cafe and fishing pond on site, so you can teach your grandchildren a thing or two about catching rainbow trout, just steps away from your abode.

Benview open weekend 30 June – 2 July 2023

Interior of bedroom of a residential caravan site.
Luxurious modern features and amenities make you instantly feel at home in one of the Glendale Lodges, by Pemberton.

Are you interested in touring a residential lodge or holiday park home in Benview? Why not come visit and see for yourself during Sutherland Park’s Benview open weekend, this 30 June – 2 July, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Take a look at the beautiful surroundings, the impressive spec and let yourself fall in love with a new pace of life, best lived at Benview.

Learn more about Sutherland Parks today.

More from Press and Journal

The Traveller's camp has appeated at Torvean Park in Inverness
Walk for Parkinson's charity event in Inverness this weekend postponed
Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer and director Alison Sellar.
Alison Sellar: Former Aberdeenshire midwife and drama producer dies
Residential lodges after retirement open a world of possibilities
Society street style: Six trendy Aberdonians talk us through their chic summer outfits
Pet Shop Boys Dream World concert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Pet Shop Boys brought East End boys and West End girls to P&J…
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right are photographed at Balmoor Stadium.
Jordon Brown happy with progress of summer rebuild at Peterhead
Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts. Photo - SNS
Former Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock determined to make impact at Watford
After years struggling with her mental health, Emma has found the light. Image: Smile with Kelly
‘I realised I would have to be my own lifeboat’: Aberdeen fitness instructor pulls…
Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship to sail in to Aberdeen. Image: Sea Cloud
Spectacular cruise ship with 28 sails to dock at Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drunken thief raided holiday lets - stealing wine, a jacket and a single boot
Pet Shop dazzled P&J Live with their Dreamworld Greatest Hits Live show
REVIEW: Pet Shop Boys will always be on Aberdeen's mind after concert of dreams…