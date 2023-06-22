Residential lodges after retirement open a world of possibilities

After retirement, many people opt to change their lifestyle. Gone are the frazzled commutes and rushed burnt coffee hastily sipped from a styrofoam cup. Goodbye to hurried mornings out the door and late nights returning home. After retirement, you’re finally able spend time as you please and enjoy a slower pace of life. Does your home suit your new, more relaxed life?

Now is the time to properly enjoy your home, your loved ones, and the fruits of your labour. A more relaxed lifestyle awaits – that is, if you’ve bought a luxury residential lodge at Sutherland Parks.

Why should I invest in a residential lodge or holiday park home after retirement?

Retirement can open a world of possibilities and seemingly endless opportunities. However, if you’re tied down to a large and mostly unoccupied house, you may feel restricted. So, why should you downsize to a residential lodge or holiday park home after retirement?

Fewer responsibilities, more fun

When downsizing, many find that transitioning from a larger home to a smaller one comes with fewer worries and reduced financial anxiety. Less to dust, fewer calls to the handyman, decreased energy bills – what more could you want?

Indeed, downsizing can free up financial capital, minimise stress and open a world of possibilities, enabling you to set off and explore. Have you ever dreamed of booking a last-minute holiday and taking off on an adventure? Or, would you love to be able to welcome your family and grandchildren with just a moment’s notice? With a more manageable home, you won’t have a large mess to worry about. You even have the freedom of letting out your residential lodge or holiday park home while you travel so you can easily earn some extra income.

While living in a residential lodge or holiday park like Sutherland Park’s Benview, spontaneity is your new best friend.

Discover a slower pace of life in a luxury residential lodge located in idyllic Kintore

Just a 6-minute train ride from Aberdeen will take transport you to Kintore, an idyllic slice of countryside life complete with village charm. This is Benview Residential Lodge Park near Kintore, Inverurie, a private gated residential caravan site.

All lodges and holiday homes at Benview come completely furnished, so you won’t have to worry about shipping heavy and cumbersome furniture. For some residential lodges and homes, you even have the option to custom-design the colours and design in your property, choosing from contemporary plan with vaulted ceilings to traditional park home layouts.

The properties are bedecked with the latest and high-quality amenities, with state of the art kitchens boasting range cookers and islands, luxurious bathrooms, PVCu double glazing, plasma TVs and more.

As soon as you step into a residential lodge or holiday home in Benview, you will be greeted with a surprisingly spacious and light interior. Offering both 2 and 3 bedroom models, a property in Benview is perfect for those last-minute visits from friends or to accommodate visiting families. Even more, there is a cafe and fishing pond on site, so you can teach your grandchildren a thing or two about catching rainbow trout, just steps away from your abode.

Benview open weekend 30 June – 2 July 2023

Are you interested in touring a residential lodge or holiday park home in Benview? Why not come visit and see for yourself during Sutherland Park’s Benview open weekend, this 30 June – 2 July, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Take a look at the beautiful surroundings, the impressive spec and let yourself fall in love with a new pace of life, best lived at Benview.

