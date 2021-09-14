Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Britons’ typical dream home revealed

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 12:05 am
Britons’ dream home is typically a four-bedroom detached seaside property near a Tesco, according to Rightmove (Rui Vieira/PA)
Britons’ dream home is typically a four-bedroom detached seaside property near a Tesco, according to Rightmove (Rui Vieira/PA)

Britons’ dream home is typically a four-bedroom detached seaside property near a Tesco, according to a survey.

As well as living in a coastal village, people typically desire two living rooms, two bathrooms, a garden, garage, utility room and an office, according to Rightmove, which questioned more than 2,000 people in August.

Tesco just pipped Waitrose overall as the supermarket most people want to have nearby, the poll found.

Rightmove said that, looking at property listings on its website, Tesco, with its large network of stores, is the supermarket that is generally mentioned most often by estate agents.

Aldi was identified in the survey as the most desired supermarket in Scotland and the West Midlands, while Sainsbury’s was the winner in Yorkshire and the Humber.

And the top amenities people want within walking distance from their dream property are a pub, a corner shop, a coffee shop and a market.

Property expert Tim Bannister, from Rightmove, said: “Usually you might think a dream home is a mansion with swimming pools and other luxuries, but the British sense of thinking practically comes through very clearly, with garages, utility rooms and home offices the order of the day.

“Perhaps it’s the thought that, if you have a dream home, you want to make sure you’re going to make use of everything. Rather than choosing an outdoor swimming pool only to realise you can only use it a few weeks of the year, you think of a utility room that you know you’ll be using every day.

“Earlier this year, detached homes hit over half a million pounds nationally for the first time, aided by increased demand for more space.

“This means that many people looking to move right now are likely to be looking for a smaller home.”

Here are the supermarkets people would most like to have near their dream home, according to Rightmove:

– East Midlands, Waitrose

– East of England, Tesco

– London, Waitrose

– North East, Tesco

– North West, Tesco

– Scotland, Aldi

– South East, Waitrose

– South West, Waitrose

– Wales, Tesco

– West Midlands, Aldi

– Yorkshire and the Humber, Sainsbury’s

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal