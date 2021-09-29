Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sub-1% mortgage deals up by 400% since June, research shows

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 10:39 am
MoneySuperMarket said the choice of mortgage deals with rates below 1% has surged 400% since June (PA)
The choice of mortgage deals with rates below 1% has ballooned by 400% since June, according to a website.

In June, just 10 deals with rates below 1% were available, MoneySuperMarket found.

But by September, there were 50 mortgage products on the market with rates below 1% – of which 16 can be used by first-time buyers.

Back in April, MoneySuperMarket found no mortgage products available with rates below 1%.

With concerns about prices of goods rising generally, taking out a new mortgage deal on a lower rate could help some households to lower the cost of their regular payments, depending on individual circumstances.

Jo Thornhill, money expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Just six months ago, securing a mortgage rate of 1.5% to 2% would have been viewed as a real success but the past four months have seen borrowing get even cheaper.

“Mortgages haven’t been this cheap for many years and the great news is that it’s not just re-mortgagers with low loan to value (LTV) ratios that can benefit: there are some great deals available for first-time buyers and home movers too.”

She suggested people searching for a mortgage should shop around and consider repayments carefully to make sure they are affordable.

She added: “Try to build as big a deposit as possible as a large deposit can open the door to lower interest rate deals.”

