Most popular new car colour revealed

Grey has retained its spot as the UK’s most popular new car colour for the third year in a row.

Some 24.4% of all new cars registered in 2020 were grey, according to data from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

It was a monochrome top three with black in second place with 19.9%, followed by white (17.4%).

Other colours with a more than 1% market share were blue (16.9%), red (9.0%), silver (7.5%) and orange (1.3%).

The overall number of new cars sold in the UK last year fell by almost a third to 1.6 million amid the coronavirus crisis and uncertainty over Brexit.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “2020 was a pretty dark year for the automotive industry and having grey as the top new car colour probably reflects the atmosphere.

“The sector, however, continues to provide valuable mobility, from vans delivering essential goods to private cars helping key workers do their jobs, and click and collect offers a lifeline for the industry, helping to keep manufacturing going.

“It cannot, however, replace the showroom experience and the sector has taken great steps to ensure dealers are Covid-secure, with the flexibility to manage customer appointments so car buyers can choose a new car and colour in a safe environment.”