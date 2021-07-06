Charles test-drives hydrogen-powered eco-car

The Prince of Wales took a spin in a hydrogen-powered car as he visited an eco-vehicle firm.

Heir to the throne Charles got behind wheel of the lightweight green-coloured Rasa when he visited Riversimple in Llandrindod Wells on Tuesday.

The Prince tests out @riversimple’s Rasa car, which is lightweight and super efficient. The Rasa is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and is the first of a range of vehicles that Riversimple plans to offer customers. pic.twitter.com/1Ae95FdXQh — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 6, 2021

Taking the two-seater car for a test-drive, Charles heard how the Rasa emits nothing but pure water vapour and is designed to minimise the particulates from tyres and brakes with its low weight, skinny tyres and high regenerative braking.

It has a range of 300 miles and is billed as being “light to handle, responsive and fun to drive” with a “nippy 0-60mph in 9.7 seconds”.

The prince, known for his green credentials, was pictured grinning as he emerged from the aerodynamic car after the opening of its sleek hi-tech butterfly doors.

Charles in the Rasa (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Riversimple is building Rasas for trials with the general public, both in Monmouthshire, where they have installed a refueller in the town centre of Abergavenny, and in Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire.

It is the first in a range of vehicles, including a light commercial van and a family vehicle, that the firm plans to offer to customers on a subscription basis.

Charles was carrying out his annual summer week-long tour to Wales.