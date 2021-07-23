Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gull has lucky escape after getting trapped in grille of car

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 12:20 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 2:12 pm
This gull was trapped in the grille of a car but later released (RSPCA/PA)
A gull has been released back into the wild after being discovered trapped behind the grille of a car.

The herring gull, which was spotted by an eagle-eyed passer-by in a car park in Ashford, Kent, is thought to have been hit by the Mazda 6 and become wedged behind the grille by the force of the impact.

RSPCA rescuer Tina Nash, who was called in to free the gull, said the driver likely had no idea it was there.

She said: “The bird was completely wedged up behind the grille and there’s no way he’d have been able to get out himself.”

The bird was taken care of at the Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre in East Sussex following the June 29 incident, and was found to have no substantial injuries.

A gull flying above a beach
The gull was released at Pett Level beach after being given a clean bill of health (RSPCA/PA)

It was subsequently released at Pett Level beach, near Hastings.

Ms Nash said: “After a road traffic collision and being stuck in the car grille like that I was convinced the poor bird would have major life-threatening injuries so to see him, just a few weeks [later], given a clean bill of health and released back to the wild with lots of other birds gives me a huge sense of pride.

“It’s rewarding moments like these that make me love my job.”

