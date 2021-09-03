Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bulldog supercar back for another tilt at 200mph mark after 40 years

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 4:37 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 5:09 pm
The Aston Martin Bulldog will now aim to hit 200mph (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A “mythical” 1980s supercar designed to run at more than 200mph has been unveiled following a full restoration.

The futuristic Aston Martin Bulldog became the fastest car on the road when it reached 191mph more than 40 years ago.

But the firm axed the project to break the 200mph mark in 1981 due to financial struggles.

The car was largely hidden from public view until being put on display in the gardens at Hampton Court Palace, south-west London, following its restoration by technicians at Classic Motor Cars in Shropshire.

The car is unveiled at Hampton Court Palace
It is hoped the car will finally reach 200mph (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The firm plans for the Bulldog to finally run at 200mph.

The project is being led by Richard Gauntlett, whose father Victor was managing director at Aston Martin when the initial project was scrapped.

He said: “It became something of a mythical beast.

“It disappeared from view when it was purchased from Aston Martin by a Middle Eastern buyer. Over the years Bulldog was sighted in various locations around the world before turning up in the United States where it was bought by Phillip Sarofim, who has flown to the UK for the unveiling of the car.”

Phillip Sarofim
Owner Phillip Sarofim sits in his Aston Martin Bulldog supercar (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Nigel Woodward, who masterminded the restoration, said: “We have had a team of 11 people working on the car for the last 18 months.

“When we received the car, it didn’t look too bad. But closer inspection revealed that there was a great deal to do. It was decided to carry out a full nut and bolt restoration.

“The car had received damage by being lifted at some point by a forklift truck

“It had not been run for years, and immediately became apparent that many parts would have to be rebuilt if it were to run at 200mph.”

Tests of the Bulldog will be carried out by Aston Martin racing driver Darren Turner in a bid to reach 200mph.

