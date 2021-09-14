Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Care home resident, 95, gets chance to relive job as Rolls-Royce chauffeur

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 1:18 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 2:37 pm
Resident Alec Goy enjoys the Rolls Royce visit at Care UK’s Weald Heights (Care UK’s Weald Heights/PA).
A 95-year-old care home resident was delighted after being given the chance to relive his former life as a chauffeur in his favourite car.

Alec Goy, who lives at Care UK’s Weald Heights in Sevenoaks, Kent, was surprised when staff arranged for the visit of a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow after discovering he worked as a chauffeur driver in the 1950s.

Mr Goy spent the day learning about the history of the vehicle from the owner, and gave a ride around the local area to a lucky fellow resident, Eve.

And ever the gent, he even helped Eve out of the back seat.

Alec Goy helping fellow resident Eve out of the Rolls Royce
Alec Goy helping fellow resident Eve out of the Rolls-Royce (Care UK’s Weald Heights/PA).

Mr Goy, who also served as a sailor during the Second World War, said he was “so happy” to see the car roll up outside the home.

“It was great to be back behind the wheel of such a beautiful car and to have the opportunity to wear my chauffeur hat again. I loved it!” he said

Maria Covington, the home’s manager, said Mr Goy’s carers were “delighted” to reunite him with his favourite car.

