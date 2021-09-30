Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eighth day of climate protests on M25

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:08 pm
Climate activists have blocked part of the M25 for an eighth day (Steve Parsons/PA)
Climate activists blocked part of the M25 for an eighth day, causing long queues of traffic.

Insulate Britain supporters glued their hands to the ground at Junction 30 at Thurrock in Essex at around 8am on Thursday.

Essex Police said officers were able to “quickly re-open” one lane, with all lanes open shortly after 10am.

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and are being held in custody.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We know this will have been frustrating for drivers caught in the traffic this caused and we want to thank you for your patience and understanding.”

It is the third day Insulate Britain has protested on the M25 this week, and the eighth this month.

The group, which is calling on the Government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions, said in a statement: “We are raising the tempo this week as, despite the urgency of the situation, there has been no meaningful response from the Government to our demands.

“We are deeply concerned that with rising fuel bills and not enough action on insulation, there will be further unnecessary suffering and deaths among the most vulnerable this winter.

“It’s not just cold and hungry Britain, it’s billions of pounds wasted on fuel costs for everyone.

“Failing to help hardworking families, failing to stop poverty fuel deaths, failing to protect the country we love from the biggest threat it has ever faced.

“We need our Government to keep us safe. Boris, get on with the job.”

Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London, earlier this week (Steve Parsons/PA)

The group admitted that its actions “are in breach of a High Court injunction” obtained by the Government last week.

The injunction means anyone blocking the M25 could be found to be in contempt of court, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday that “reckless protesters” have “already had knocks on their doors”.

He went on: “We are serving papers and those who continue these idiotic, dangerous and counterproductive demonstrations will be caught and face unlimited fines or prison.”

Insulate Britain said several activists have been contacted at home in relation to the injunction.

