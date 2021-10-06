Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car traffic sinks to lowest level since May amid fuel crisis

By Press Association
October 6, 2021
The fuel crisis has been blamed for bringing car use down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The fuel crisis has been blamed for bringing car use down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The fuel crisis has been blamed for bringing car use down to its lowest level since May.

Department for Transport figures show car traffic in Britain on Tuesday last week was at 86% of pre-pandemic levels.

It has not been that low since mid-May.

Traffic for all motor vehicles was close to 100% before the shortage at filling stations, but was closer to 90% between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

On Monday of this week, the most recent day covered by the statistics, car traffic was at 91%, down from 97% a fortnight earlier.

AA’s head of roads policy Jack Cousens said: “Not only did the fuel shortages, which had been managed successfully up until details of a Government meeting with the fuel industry and hauliers were leaked, leave millions of cars having to queue but they had a direct impact on commerce.

“This has been a woeful chapter in a long history of UK drivers being let down or exploited.

“Electric vehicles with charging at home, supermarkets and so many more places offers a new horizon away from the traumas of the fossil fuel trade.”

Demand for buses has increased during the fuel crisis.

Bus use outside London was at 80% on Monday compared with 77% two weeks ago, while in the capital it rose from 70% to 74% over the same period.

Rail travel across Britain was at 61% on Monday, although that figure is provisional and is expected to be revised upwards.

The latest confirmed figure for rail travel is 60% on Monday of last week.

