Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Aston Martin armed with machine guns takes centre stage in James Bond exhibition

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 1:17 pm Updated: October 15, 2021, 2:33 pm
Lord Montagu of Beaulieu, left, and special effects supervisor Chris Corbould with the Aston Martin DB5 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lord Montagu of Beaulieu, left, and special effects supervisor Chris Corbould with the Aston Martin DB5 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

An Aston Martin DB5 complete with rotating machine gun headlamps used in the filming of the James Bond movie No Time To Die has been unveiled as the centrepiece of a new exhibition.

The stunt replica, which also features a changing LED number plate and bullet hole damage, is on show as part of the Bond In Motion display at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, in the New Forest, Hampshire.

It is one of eight replicas and two originals which were used in the set piece car chase scene filmed in the southern Italian hilltop town of Matera.

The car was unveiled at the opening of the exhibition by Lord Montagu of Beaulieu and Chris Corbould, special effects supervisor on No Time To Die and 14 other Bond movies.

Mr Corbould, who has been involved in the making of 60 movies, told the PA news agency: “I went to Aston Martin and they asked me what car we intended to use, I said we would like to use the DB5.

“The next question was ‘how many do you think you are going to need?’ When I said 10, the room went silent.

“We looked at various options, do they purchase 10 cars but the cost of each of those cars wasn’t entertained, do we try to get people to rent them to us? Would you rent your car to do an action sequence in a James Bond film? Obviously not.

Safin mask
A replica of the Safin mask also forms part of the display (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“So the decision was made to use two pristine cars for James Bond getting in and out and Aston Martin then made eight others for us to use in various parts of the sequence with gadgets and others were full stunt versions.”

Lord Montagu said: “We are about telling the history of motoring up to the present day and coming together with Bond, one of the biggest names in entertainment, is a wonderful partnership.”

Other vehicles on show include a badly-damaged Land Rover Defender 110, the “Stealthy Bird” submersible glider used by Bond to fly into Safin’s base, the Aston Martin V8 from the London and Norway scenes and one of three Triumph Scrambler 1200XE motorbikes used in the Matera scene.

Also on show are villain Primo’s bionic eye, the Safin mask, mini mines fired from the DB5 and costumes worn by Bond and Primo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]