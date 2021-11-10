Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
DVLA workers vote to strike but fail to meet ballot threshold

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 5:31 pm Updated: November 10, 2021, 8:37 pm
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency HQ in Swansea, where workers have been in dispute over safety (Ben Birchall/PA)
Further strikes by workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) over Covid-related safety will not be held despite a big vote in favour of more industrial action.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) announced that four out of five members balloted backed more strikes, but the turnout was just under 40%, lower than the statutory threshold of 50%.

The union said its members were being denied the right to take industrial action because of “Tory anti-trade union laws”.

Workers at the DVLA site in Swansea have been involved in a long-running dispute over safety issues caused by the pandemic.

Industrial action started earlier this year.

The PCS has been calling for fewer staff to be based at the site as a safety precaution, but the DVLA says it has taken every measure it can to protect employees.

The union said it will seek urgent negotiations with DVLA senior management to discuss health and safety concerns around returning to the office.

PCS officials accused the Government of scuppering a deal to end the dispute in June.

A spokesman said: “It is frustrating for members who have voted for industrial action that they have been denied their democratic right to strike, due to some of the most repressive anti-trade union laws in western Europe.

“Our members are our number one priority, and we will continue to campaign for their health and safety at DVLA and across the civil service.”

A DVLA spokesperson said: “We welcome the result of the PCS ballot today which shows that staff in DVLA did not support industrial action.

“This clearly recognises that our workplace is as safe as possible and avoids further unnecessary disruption to millions of people.

“Our focus, and the focus for all staff at DVLA, remains on processing applications as quickly as possible and helping motorists across the country to continue on their journeys.”

A DVLA spokesperson added: “Fewer than half of PCS members turned out to vote in support of industrial action, this is just 17% of the entire workforce in DVLA.

“The overwhelming majority of staff, more than 80%, did not support further strikes in DVLA.”