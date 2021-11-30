Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fuel retailers will ‘lose credibility’ if they refuse to cut prices

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: November 30, 2021, 12:31 pm
Fuel retailers will ‘lose credibility’ if they refuse to cut prices this week, a motoring firm has claimed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel retailers will “lose credibility” if they refuse to cut prices this week, a motoring services firm has claimed.

Petrol is around 12p per litre too expensive due to a reduction in the price of oil, according to the RAC.

The company added that the price of diesel is approximately 10p per litre too high.

It made the claims after oil prices fell by around 10 US dollars a barrel on Friday in response to concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Pump price of unleaded petrol (per litre)
This reduced wholesale fuel prices but the change has not been reflected at the pumps.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams estimated that retailers are making a “shocking” 19p profit on every litre of fuel they sell, more than treble the pre-pandemic figure of 6p.

He said fuel companies might “resent” being told that their fuel is overpriced, but that “doesn’t change the fact that they should cut” prices.

Mr Williams added: “If they don’t, we feel they will lose credibility with drivers, although it’s very difficult for motorists to vote with their feet because they have nowhere else to go.

“If a substantial cut doesn’t materialise, we feel this is worthy of Government scrutiny as there’s no public body monitoring fuel prices to see if they’re fair.

“With fuel prices at record highs drivers are in dire need of some respite at the pumps and now it’s impossible to blame the prices on rising oil costs.

“It seems as though retailers think they can get away with charging more for fuel because of the public’s general acceptance of rising energy prices.”

Prices have continued to increase since record highs set in April 2012 were exceeded last month.

The average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts is 147.64p and 150.85p respectively.

Filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol or diesel is around £19 more expensive compared with 12 months ago.

