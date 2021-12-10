Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 18 million motorists to hit the roads over Christmas break

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 9:18 am
Millions of motorists are expected to hit the roads on December 23 and Christmas Eve, the AA has said (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Nearly 18 million motorists are predicted to travel on roads in the lead-up to Christmas.

December 23 and Christmas Eve are looking to be the busiest days, with more than 17.8 million cars expected to travel on both days, while December 25 will be one of the quietest days on the road with more than 14.5 million motorists travelling, the AA has said.

December 18 is meanwhile predicted to be the busiest Saturday, with more than 16.5 million motorists heading out of the house to complete their Christmas shopping.

Shoppers in Reading, Berkshire, on the first Saturday of December (Steve Parsons/PA)

New Year’s Day is predicted to be the quietest day on the roads over the festive period, with 8.9 million drivers out and about.

The AA’s predictions have been made based on a survey of more than 15,000 drivers as well as Government data on the number of licenced cars on Britain’s roads.

Of those who are driving, almost a third plan to do so for work on December 16 (31%) and December 17 (28%), after which business-based travel drops off until the new year.

Compared to previous years, it is believed that 2018 is the current record high, with the number of drivers on the road reaching more than 18 million.

A year later, the number of drivers over the festive period dropped to more than 17 million.

The AA has said there are expected to be delays to journey times on some stretches of motorway including the M25, the M5 between Bristol and Weston-Super-Mare and the M6 around Birmingham.

In addition, stretches of the M1 “smart” motorway from Luton northwards can often suffer congestion from incidents or breakdowns, as can the M62 and M60 in the North West.

Both the M4 and the M27 are also set to suffer from significant delays, the AA adds.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “It’s a bumper-to-bumper Christmas this year as people want to make up for lost time. Providing there are no formal restrictions in travel or socialising, millions are ready to spend time with their friends and family.

The AA has encouraged people to check their vehicles before setting off (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“While December 23 and Christmas Eve look set to be the busiest travelling days, the change in working practices with increased home working, means we could see a spread of traffic across these days rather than a chaotic evening rush.

“Many breakdowns are preventable, so checking your vehicle before you set off is very important. Tyres, fuel, EV range and oil levels, coolant and screenwash checks should be made as a minimum. Likewise keeping water, high protein food or chocolate, warm clothes, coats and a hi-viz jacket will help keep you going should the worst happen.”

