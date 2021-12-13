Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

More than half a million learners waiting for driving test

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 12:05 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 9:15 am
More than half a million learner drivers are waiting to take their test amid a huge backlog, new figures reveal (Steve Parsons/PA)
More than half a million learner drivers are waiting to take their test amid a huge backlog, new figures reveal (Steve Parsons/PA)

More than half a million learner drivers are waiting to take their test amid a huge backlog, figures reveal.

AA Driving School, which obtained data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), said the queue for tests is “too long” and called for a “clear plan” to address the issue.

Driving tests were prohibited during coronavirus lockdowns, leading to a backlog of candidates.

Many people are still struggling to book a test without waiting several months.

DVSA figures for October 22 show 538,832 tests were booked for the following 24 weeks.

AA Driving School interim managing director Robert Cowell said: “Learners were left disappointed when the Government decided not to extend theory test certificates that expired in the lockdowns, as they did with MOTs, and it’s disheartening to see that the practical test backlog reached half a million tests this year.

“Driving instructors adapted to make lessons safer when restrictions lifted, but the DVSA has still not caught up enough to meet demand and questions need to be asked about what support they can get to ensure we don’t end up in the same position if restrictions come back.”

The DVSA has announced a series of measures to boost test slots, including holding tests outside normal hours including on weekends and bank holidays, launching a campaign to recruit more examiners and asking recently retired examiners to return.

It has also urged learners to only take their test when they are confident they can pass.

Latest data shows the pass rate rose from 46.4% between 2015 and 2020 to 49.6% between July and September this year.

DVSA chief executive Loveday Ryder said: “We are doing all we can to provide as many tests as possible so we can get our services back to normal.

“I know learners will be keen to take their test now, but it is important that they are properly prepared for their test and don’t take it before they are ready.

“With more than half of candidates failing, and demand currently extremely high for tests, learners should only take their test when they are confident they can pass.

“This will help them to avoid a lengthy wait for a retest and help us by not adding to the driving test waiting list.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]