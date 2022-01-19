Car traffic increases to 86% of pre-pandemic levels

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Car traffic was at 86% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, Department for Transport statistics show.

That is up from 82% a week earlier and is the highest weekday figure of the year so far.

Bus travel rose from 68% to 72% over the same period outside London, while demand for trains was unchanged at 53%.

The figures show the number of London Underground journeys increased in the last week (PA)

The number of London Underground journeys rose from 44% to 46%, while bus use in the capital increased from 69% to 71%.

Transport usage declined in late November due to concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Demand is likely to continue to increase once the guidance to work from home in England is dropped.

David Renard, transport spokesman for the Local Government Association, said councils were “keen to tackle congestion” but warned that traffic levels could exceed pre-pandemic levels without continued investment in bus services.

He added: “The Government needs to continue the Bus Recovery Grant beyond March and until bus use has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

“Not doing so risks bus services being lost for ever, leaving those without cars either not being able to travel and access vital services, or adding to road traffic.”