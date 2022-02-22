Family with baby rescued from roof of 4×4 stuck in floodwater

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two adults were forced to take refuge on the roof of their 4×4 and a relative had to rescue a baby from the back seat after it became stuck in floodwater during Storm Eunice.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle became stranded after driving through a brook in the village of East Leake on Friday.

Firefighters said the baby was rescued by a relative before their arrival.

The two adults were found on the roof of the car waiting to be rescued.

The fire service said crews from East Leake, Highfields and Loughborough fire stations attended the incident.

Station manager Chris Navin said: “I want to praise the action of our crews, who swiftly rescued two people from the roof of the vehicle.

“A baby had already been rescued before we arrived, but this incident could have been much worse.

“In these storm conditions, this incident is a reminder of how dangerous water can become.

“Please take this as a reminder to slow down when standing water is on the road and find another route if it becomes impassable. Taking a risk to save time could prove fatal.”