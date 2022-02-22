Family with baby rescued from roof of 4×4 stuck in floodwater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family with baby rescued from roof of 4×4 stuck in floodwater

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:59 am Updated: February 22, 2022, 12:03 pm
A family with a baby were saved after their 4×4 became stranded in floodwater in East Leake (Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
A family with a baby were saved after their 4×4 became stranded in floodwater in East Leake (Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Two adults were forced to take refuge on the roof of their 4×4 and a relative had to rescue a baby from the back seat after it became stuck in floodwater during Storm Eunice.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle became stranded after driving through a brook in the village of East Leake on Friday.

Firefighters said the baby was rescued by a relative before their arrival.

The two adults were found on the roof of the car waiting to be rescued.

The fire service said crews from East Leake, Highfields and Loughborough fire stations attended the incident.

Station manager Chris Navin said: “I want to praise the action of our crews, who swiftly rescued two people from the roof of the vehicle.

“A baby had already been rescued before we arrived, but this incident could have been much worse.

“In these storm conditions, this incident is a reminder of how dangerous water can become.

“Please take this as a reminder to slow down when standing water is on the road and find another route if it becomes impassable. Taking a risk to save time could prove fatal.”

