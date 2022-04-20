When will self-driving cars arrive on our roads?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
When will self-driving cars arrive on our roads?

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 9:01 am
The Highway Code is being updated ahead of the first self-driving cars being allowed on Britain’s roads (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Highway Code is being updated ahead of the first self-driving cars being allowed on Britain’s roads.

Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions about the technology:

– Can I already use a self-driving car in Britain?

Not yet. Existing technology which assists motorists – such as cruise control – requires motorists to keep their hands on the wheel.

– When will they be permitted?

The first cars with self-driving technology could be permitted for use by the end of 2022.

– What features will they have?

Vehicles fitted with an automated lane keeping system (Alks) may be the first example of self-driving on Britain’s roads.

Alks technology is designed for use on congested motorways, enabling a vehicle to drive itself in a single lane at up to 37mph.

A Tesla logo
Cars with self-driving technology could be allowed on Britain’s roads by the end of the year (Niall Carson/PA)

– How will it work?

The system varies between manufacturers, but generally involves the use of cameras and sensors to keep a vehicle moving in its lane without hitting other road users.

– Will self-driving cars be safe?

The Government claims they can improve road safety by reducing human error, which is blamed for around 88% of all traffic accidents.

– What is happening with the Highway Code?

It will be updated to clarify that motorists will not be held responsible if a crash happens while they are travelling in a self-driving car.

– Will I be able to watch television programmes and films in a self-driving car?

Yes. Rules will be changed to allow drivers to view content not related to driving on built-in display screens.

– Why are the changes being planned now?

The Department for Transport said it wants to ensure the Highway Code is ready for when the first wave of self-driving car technology arrives.

