Four in 10 older drivers involved in crashes failed to look properly – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Four in 10 older drivers involved in crashes failed to look properly – study

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 8:14 am
Older drivers involved in serious crashes are more likely to have failed to look properly than motorists of all ages, new research suggests (Alamy)
Older drivers involved in serious crashes are more likely to have failed to look properly than motorists of all ages, new research suggests (Alamy)

Older drivers involved in serious crashes are more likely to have failed to look properly than motorists of all ages, new research suggests.

Analysis of Department for Transport (DfT) data by the PA news agency found that the error contributes to 42.6% of accidents involving drivers aged over 70.

That is compared with just 35.7% for all ages.

Graphic showing contributory factors in crashes

The RAC Foundation said the figures show there is a “strong case” for requiring drivers to have their eyes tested when they renew their licence, which happens more frequently for older motorists.

Other causes which are more prevalent when older drivers are behind the wheel during a crash include failing to judge another road user’s speed or path, illness or disability, being dazzled by the sun and being nervous, uncertain or panicking.

But elderly motorists involved in crashes are less likely to have been careless, reckless or in a hurry, driven too fast for the conditions, been speeding or impaired by alcohol.

The figures relate to accidents on Britain’s roads in 2020 when at least one person was injured or killed.

The number of drivers involved in collisions decreases with age from the 30-35 years old category.

Separate DfT statistics show the number of people aged 70 and over who hold a full driving licence reached a record 5.8 million in February.

That is a 29% increase on the total of 4.5 million in March 2016.

Drivers are not subjected to mandatory tests after obtaining their licence, no matter how old they become.

Licences must be renewed every three years once the holder reaches 70, compared with every 10 years up to that point.

But motorists are required to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if their health deteriorates to the extent they are no longer fit to drive.

Hands on a steering wheel
The RAC Foundation said the figures show there is a “strong case” for requiring drivers to have their eyes tested when they renew their licence (Alamy)

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “It seems that as a nation we are getting older and with age comes the challenge of preserving our mobility, independence and quality of life.

“As our faculties decline, we owe it to ourselves and other road users to routinely assess our own competence to drive.

“We are not convinced of the need for mandatory re-testing, but there is a strong case for requiring all drivers to have their eyes tested, ideally linked to the renewal of photo ID driving licences.

“The worst thing a driver can do is ignore a medical condition that might impact their ability to drive.

“With the right treatment, many conditions are manageable and mean people can safely and legally keep their keys rather than being forced off the road.”

In December last year, the Government-funded Older Drivers Task Force recommended that a scheme enabling motorists aged 70 and above to avoid prosecution for careless driving should be rolled out across the UK.

It said in a report that assessments of driving skills should be offered to older drivers caught committing offences such as accidentally running a red light, unnecessarily slow driving or poor motorway lane discipline.

These Fitness to Drive evaluations are currently only offered by a handful of police forces.

Making them available across the UK would help reduce deaths and serious injuries among older drivers, the task force claimed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal