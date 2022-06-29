New investigation team to probe causes of deadly smart motorway crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

New investigation team to probe causes of deadly smart motorway crashes

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 10:26 am
Serious smart motorway crashes are set to be investigated by a new independent body focused on road safety (Steve Parsons/PA)
Serious smart motorway crashes are set to be investigated by a new independent body focused on road safety (Steve Parsons/PA)

Serious smart motorway crashes are set to be investigated by a new independent body focused on road safety.

Collisions on motorways with the hard shoulder removed will fall under the remit of the Road Safety Investigation Branch (RSIB) launched by the Department for Transport (DfT).

Similar stand-alone organisations already exist to investigate air, maritime and rail accidents, but significantly more people are killed on roads than other modes of transport.

There have been long-standing concerns about the safety of smart motorways following fatal incidents where vehicles stopped in live lanes were hit from behind.

A recent RAC poll of 2,652 UK drivers suggested that 62% believe hard shoulders should be reintroduced across the motorway network.

National Highways, the Government-owned company responsible for motorways and major A roads in England, insists smart motorways are “our safest roads” in terms of the number of serious or fatal casualties on them.

A specialist team of inspectors is being recruited for the RSIB to investigate crashes on all types of UK roads.

Their role will be to find out why collisions happened and make safety recommendations aimed at organisations such as the DfT and police forces.

They will also provide insight into trends relating to new technologies which could include self-driving vehicles, e-scooters and electric cars.

Accident investigation branches do not replace police inquiries as they are not responsible for identifying blame or liability.

Provisional DfT figures show there were 1,560 fatalities on Britain’s roads last year.

There was no significant fall in the annual number of road deaths from 2012 until coronavirus lockdowns led to a huge reduction in traffic in 2020.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “The UK may have some of the safest roads in the world, but tragedies still happen and any injury or death on our road network is one too many.

“That’s why we’re establishing the Road Safety Investigation Branch, so we can boost safety for road users even further and also bring safety measures in line with other modes of transport and the future of travel.”

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, told the PA news agency: “The branch will need to be selective in looking into incidents that shed light on recurring issues, such as the concerns about collisions on motorways where the hard shoulder has been turned into a running lane.

“The job of investigators will be to look for background themes and patterns that link a number of collisions and then recommend actions that could prevent them repeating.

“This is about the whole road transport system. The new branch could decide to look at anything, from the impact of pressure on commercial drivers to meet deadlines to the way we use smart motorways and all things in between.

“The key is that the branch will be independent and will be looking to learn lessons, not point the finger of blame.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal