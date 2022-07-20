National Highways missing 10-minute target for smart motorway breakdowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

National Highways missing 10-minute target for smart motorway breakdowns

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 1:34 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 1:44 pm
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

National Highways is missing its 10-minute target for responding to drivers who break down on smart motorways, almost a year after it was meant to come into force.

Statistics for June, revealed by National Highways chief executive Nick Harris to the Commons Transport Committee on Wednesday, show that traffic officers missed the goal by an average of 18 seconds, and the figure has dropped by six seconds since March.

There have been long-standing fears about the safety of smart motorways, where hard shoulders are used as live lanes, after fatal incidents where vehicles stopped in live lanes were hit from behind.

Mr Harris insisted National Highways was making “good progress” despite failing to hit its target every month since it was introduced in July last year.

It comes days after the Office of Rail and Road urged the company to “focus on reducing its response times” to help stranded drivers.

Mr Harris told MPs: “We’re now down to 10.3 minutes for June, so that’s a decrease from May which was 10.45.

“If I go back to March, we got down to 10.2, which is a great achievement… and it compares very favourably with the police whose response is around 15 minutes.

“I’m confident that we’re focused on achieving the 10 minutes this year.”

He blamed “operational reasons” for the rise in response times since March, as National Highways had to “move things around” in the South East.

Sitting next to Mr Harris, transport minister Baroness Vere admitted it would be a “challenge” to convince the public to trust smart motorways.

“You are significantly less safe on a country B-road than you are on pretty much any other road and yet people somehow feel that they are more safe,” she said.

“That the research shows that people are most confident on our most dangerous roads is a challenge.”

An RAC poll of 2,652 UK drivers suggested that 62% believe hard shoulders should be reintroduced across the motorway network.

