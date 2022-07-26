Seized Ferrari 458 supercar pressed into service by Czech police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Seized Ferrari 458 supercar pressed into service by Czech police

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 3:16 pm
(Police of the Czech Republic)
(Police of the Czech Republic)

A Ferrari 458 supercar seized by police in the Czech Republic is being put into use as a patrol car ‘against the most aggressive drivers on Czech highways’.

The 570bhp supercar, which uses a 4.5-litre V8 engine and can reach 202mph, is worth around £150,000 and was ‘seized as criminal property’, the police service of the Czech Republic said in a statement.

Rather than selling the car off though, as often happens, it’s been repurposed as a patrol car, with police saying the modifications cost 340,000 Czech crowns (circa £11,680) – less than the price of a new Skoda Scala.

Making modifications to the Ferrari were said to be cheaper than buying a new police car. (Police of the Czech Republic)

Modifications made to the 2011 model include it being decked out in full police livery, with a flashing blue light bar put on the roof and a camera system plus speedometer being fitted.

The police service added that the Ferrari wasn’t even the most valuable or rare car it has seized from illegal activity.

Almost 900 vehicles have been seized in the past year alone, and although the ‘vast majority’ are sold, with the proceeds going towards compensation, it has hundreds of confiscated vehicles that are used to combat crime, although none of them as high-end as the Ferrari.

Jiří Zlý, director of the traffic police, said in a translated statement: “The vehicle will be used in a nationwide unit against aggressive drivers.

“We will also be able to use it when pursuing stolen vehicles that are going to neighbouring countries. The range of tasks that the vehicle will perform is really wide.”

The supercar, which first launched in 2009, has been in storage for 10 years and only has 2,000km (1,243 miles) on the clock.

Czech police have seized more than 900 cars in the past year alone. (Police of the Czech Republic)

The Ferrari 458 will be joining the special surveillance department, with it also being used to help thwart illegal street racing and search for stolen extreme performance cars ‘that normal patrol vehicles cannot fully compete with’.

The police added that it will only be driven by specially trained officers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]