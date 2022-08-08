Van manufacturers have ‘mountain to climb’ on switch to electric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Van manufacturers have ‘mountain to climb’ on switch to electric

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 2:08 pm
Just 5% of new vans sold in the UK last month were fully electric, leading to fears that manufacturers have “a mountain to climb’ ahead of the ban on diesel models (John Walton/PA)

Just 5% of new vans sold in the UK last month were fully electric, leading to fears that manufacturers have “a mountain to climb” ahead of the ban on diesel models.

Figures from green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive show 93% of the 17,140 new vans registered in July were diesel-powered.

Sales of new diesel and petrol vans and cars will be prohibited in the UK from 2030, with hybrids banned five years later.

The 5% market share of pure electric vans in July was up from 3% during the same month last year.

But that is dwarfed by the growth in demand for electric cars, with 11% of new cars registered last month being fully electric.

New Automotive research and policy officer Ciara Cook said: “It is great that more and more businesses and individuals are discovering the benefits of switching to an electric van.

“However, there is still a mountain to climb, with over 15,000 new diesel vans registered in July.

“Each new ICE (internal combustion engine) van registered is a polluting vehicle that will stay on the roads for years to come.”

She added that the running cost savings from electric vans could be “crucial for many businesses” following the surge in diesel prices.

