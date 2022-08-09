Drivers warned over tyre blowouts during heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers warned over tyre blowouts during heatwave

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 2:04 pm
Drivers are being urged to check their tyres before beginning journeys on ‘searing Saturday’ (John Henderson/Alamy/PA)

Drivers are being urged to check their tyres before beginning journeys on “searing Saturday”.

The AA is concerned the start of a weekend when millions of people will be making long trips to the seaside, football matches, music festivals and holidays will coincide with extreme heat.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C, increasing the risk of blowouts for tyres that are inflated to the wrong pressure or already damaged.

Motorists should also consider having their vehicle’s cooling system checked by a mechanic as overheated engines are a common cause of breakdowns in hot weather, according to the AA.

Radiator cooling fans are more likely to seize on older cars, meaning they will not work when needed, potentially leading to costly engine damage.

AA patrol of the year Sean Sidley said: “Having your car break down would be torturous in the heatwave this week, so drivers should take steps to prepare their car before they set off.

“Peak temperatures are expected over the weekend when many will be travelling longer distances, whether that’s to the beach or visiting friends and family, and hot weather brings more problems with engines overheating and tyre blowouts.

“It’s best to set off at the coolest part of the day to reduce the risk of your engine overheating.

“Equally, the wrong tyre pressure can mean dangerous tyre blowouts on hot summer days when road surface temperatures increase, so check the pressure regularly.”

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers should carry plenty of water, melt-proof snacks, a hat or an umbrella for shade, sun block and a fully charged mobile phone in case of an unexpected breakdown.

“Being stuck at the side of a road in these extreme temperatures without shade or protection could be very dangerous.”

