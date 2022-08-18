Self-driving vehicles ‘on UK roads by 2025’ under new Government plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Self-driving vehicles ‘on UK roads by 2025’ under new Government plans

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 9:30 am
Vehicles that can drive themselves on motorways could be on sale within the next year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Vehicles that can drive themselves on motorways could be on sale within the next year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Self-driving vehicles could be on UK roads by 2025 under new plans unveiled by the Government and backed by a £100 million investment to boost the rollout.

Some cars, coaches and lorries with self-driving features could even be operating on motorways in the next year, the Government said.

The Department for Transport said the self-driving industry could create up to 38,000 jobs and be worth £42 billion.

The plans will see new legislation introduced to allow for the safe wider rollout of self-driving vehicles by 2025 – backed by £34 million worth of research to support safety developments to inform new laws.

A further £20 million will be used to help launch commercial self-driving services – building on an existing £40 million investment – and another £6 million will be used for market research and to support the commercialisation of the technology.

Self-driving and autonomous vehicle technology has been in development for a number of years, with dozens of companies around the world working on and testing vehicles – some already on public roads.

The Government said the rollout of the technology could revolutionise public transport, especially for those who do not drive, and could help reduce road collisions caused by human error.

It said vehicles that can drive themselves on motorways could be on sale within the next year, but those would require a valid driving licence so the user could drive the vehicle on other roads.

Other self-driving vehicles, such as those used for public transport of deliveries and which the Government wants on roads by 2025, would be used without a driving licence as they would be completely autonomous.

“The benefits of self-driving vehicles have the potential to be huge. Not only can they improve people’s access to education and other vital services, but the industry itself can create tens of thousands of job opportunities throughout the country,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

“Most importantly, they’re expected to make our roads safer by reducing the dangers of driver error in road collisions.

Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps said self-driving vehicles could help make roads safer (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We want the UK to be at the forefront of developing and using this fantastic technology, and that is why we are investing millions in vital research into safety and setting the legislation to ensure we gain the full benefits that this technology promises.”

The Government said it was now consulting on safety around self-driving technology and planned to build new legislation around existing laws, and would state that manufacturers are responsible for a vehicle’s actions when self-driving was active – meaning a human driver would not be liable in incidents where self-driving was active.

In response to the plans, AA president Edmund King said: “The automotive world is changing rapidly and so the Government is right to embrace the positive changes offered by this new technology, and back it by funding research and putting forward legislation.

“Assisted driving systems, for example, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are already helping millions of drivers stay safe on the roads.

“It is still quite a big leap from assisted driving, where the driver is still in control, to self-driving, where the car takes control.

“It is important that the Government does study how these vehicles would interact with other road users on different roads and changing weather conditions.

“However, the ultimate prize, in terms of saving thousands of lives and improving the mobility of the elderly and the less mobile, is well worth pursuing.”

