1,000 new EV chargers to be built across England in £20m scheme

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 11:00 am
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An electric vehicle charging point. The Government hopes to roll out 1,000 more chargers with £20m of funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)

More than a thousand new electric vehicle (EV) charging points will be built across England, ministers have announced.

The £20 million pilot scheme will see new charge points built in Durham, Dorset, Kent, Lincolnshire, Barnet, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk, and Warrington.

The scheme is aimed at helping people who own EVs, but who do not have driveways, get better access to chargers and to encourage the uptake of zero emissions cars.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “We want to expand and grow our world-leading network of EV charge points, working closely with industry and local government, making it even easier for those without driveways to charge their electric vehicles and support the switch to cleaner travel.

“This scheme will help to level up electric vehicle infrastructure across the country, so that everyone can benefit from healthier neighbourhoods and cleaner air.”

Edmund King, AA president, said: “It is essential that more on-street chargers are delivered to boost the transition to zero emission vehicles for those without home charging.

“This injection of an extra £20 million funding will help bring power to electric drivers across England from Durham to Dorset. This is one further positive step on the road to electrification.”

The announcement was also welcomed by the RAC, and its head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “We know that there are many drivers who do not have driveways or any form of off-street parking, so investing in streetside charging is an absolute necessity.

“Drivers can also look forward to the prospect of local charging hubs which will give them somewhere to quickly charge their vehicles without needing to drive any considerable distance.

“The goal must be to spark electric vehicle uptake by creating an excellent charging infrastructure that caters for everyone’s needs.”

The pilot is backed by £10 million of Government cash, a further £9 million from industry, and £1.9 million funding from local councils.

It is the first tranche of a much wider £450 million scheme to roll out more chargers and encourage people to buy EVs.

So-called “range anxiety” is one of the reasons often cited for not buying an EV, with drivers worried that there will not be enough charging infrastructure to fuel long journeys.

Previous Government funding has led to the installation of 2,900 charge points across the UK.

