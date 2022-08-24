Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 1:50 pm
Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Thirty-one people were arrested after demonstrators blocked petrol stations and sabotaged fuel pumps at four M25 service stations on Wednesday morning.

Climate group Just Stop Oil targeted Clacket Lane services eastbound and westbound, Kent; Cobham services, Surrey; and Thurrock services, Essex.

Its supporters blocked access to petrol stations from around 5am by sitting in the road with banners.

Some people rendered fuel pumps out of use by breaking display glass and covering them with spray paint.

The forecourts at Clacket Lane and Thurrock remained closed on Wednesday afternoon.

Surrey Police said it made 13 arrests at Clacket Lane and seven at Cobham, while Essex Police arrested 11 people on suspicion of criminal damage at Thurrock.

This comes after Essex Police arrested 28 people on Tuesday after climate activists caused disruption at three locations in Thurrock.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “We’re working hard to keep Essex moving, keep people safe and minimise disruption to the public on Thurrock’s roads.

“We understand that people have the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate criminal activities that affect our communities and businesses, and will take swift and robust action to tackle such incidents.

“We will continue to work with our partners and businesses to bring this situation to an end.”

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “This campaign will continue until we have a meaningful statement from the Government stating that they will stop all new oil and gas projects in the UK.

“For the Government to do anything less is genocide.”

