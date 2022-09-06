Sir Elton John’s 1992 Bentley Continental R heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Sir Elton John’s 1992 Bentley Continental R heads to auction

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 10:50 am
The Bentley was bought by Sir Elton in 1992
The Bentley was bought by Sir Elton in 1992

A Bentley Continental R formerly owned by singer Sir Elton John is heading under the hammer at auction.

The 1992 Bentley uses a 6.75-litre V8 engine and has ‘unblemished looks’ according to Car and Classic, which is auctioning off the luxury model. The auction starts today (September 6) and will run until Tuesday, September 13.

Elton John Bentley
The interior houses a special speaker setup (Car and Classic)

Sir Elton bought the Bentley in August 1992 via his management company William A Bong Limited. After keeping it for four years, it was sold to its current owner, who has held on to it until now. It features a high-quality interior with leather applied to nearly all areas, while its factory-fitted alloy wheels are shod in new Michelin tyres. It comes with paperwork showing Sir Elton John’s management company name and a factory service book ‘brimming’ with stamps, according to Car and Classic.

Recent receipts cover all manner of repairs, such as window seals, the ignition switch and a door lock. In 2002, the gearbox was replaced under warranty, too. Though photographed with the registration ’55 VV’, the Bentley will return to its original plate K93 UPE when sold.

Elton John Bentley
The Continental comes on factory-fitted alloys with new tyres (Car and Classic)

The Continental R also incorporates a fully upgraded audio system, with 14 MB Quart speakers hidden around the cabin. Behind a panel in the boot sit a trio of amplifiers that power the speakers, ensuring the best possible audio quality.

Chris Pollitt, Car & Classic Head of Editorial, said: “This Continental R encapsulates the two essential elements in Sir Elton’s life.

“The music legend is well known for his love of interesting cars and it is befitting of such a vehicle and original owner that music would not come through any ordinary audio system.”

