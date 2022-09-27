Average price for a Bentley is now £189,000 as profits soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average price for a Bentley is now £189,000 as profits soar

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 2:11 pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

Bentley is now selling its models for an average of £189,000, the brand has revealed.

Announced as part of a presentation at the launch of its new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, Bentley also said it is now generating an impressive 23.3 per cent return on sales.

The luxury British brand, based in Crewe, has seen its profits soar as a result, with Bentley making £355m in the first half of 2022.

(Bentley)

The brand has been helped by parent owners Volkswagen channeling semiconductors – of which there is a global shortage – to the luxury brand as it has higher profit margins than other firms in the group. Fellow Volkswagen Group brand Lamborghini has also benefited because of the chip shortage for the same reason.

Bentley’s current line-up includes the Continental GT and GTC, along with the Flying Spur saloon and Bentayga SUV. This latter model’s line-up is now growing with an Extended Wheelbase (EWB) version, which is 18cm longer, benefitting rear legroom for passengers.

Priced from £211,400, the Bentayga EWB is also available with a business class-style rear seat option, which costs from £8,400, and came as a request from a customer demanding more space in the rear seats of their SUV.

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
(Bentley)

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, said: “The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is our first car truly dedicated to the onboard wellness of its occupants.

“Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your journey, and yet with the Extended Wheelbase we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivalled interior cabin design.

“In combination with the incredible skills of the craftspeople at our carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, these advances make the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase the ultimate luxury SUV to drive or be driven in.”

