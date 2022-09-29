Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:53 pm
Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
The proportion of car occupants killed in crashes who were not wearing a seatbelt has reached the highest level on record, figures show.

Some 30% of people killed in cars on Britain’s roads last year were not wearing a seatbelt, according to data published by the Department for Transport (DfT).

That is up from 23% during the previous 12 months and represents the highest annual percentage in records dating back to 2013, when the figure was just 19%.

The AA said the ending of pandemic lockdowns may have partly sparked the rise.

Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021, at 40%.

Some 34% of male fatalities of all ages were not wearing a seatbelt, compared with 20% of females.

Car occupants killed during journeys at night or early in the morning – between 6pm and 8am – were much more likely to be unrestrained (47%) than those who died in the daytime (22%).

Passengers killed were more likely to be unrestrained than drivers, at 37% and 28% respectively.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said: “This is a dreadful jump in road deaths where wearing a seatbelt may well have been the difference between surviving or dying in a road crash.

“Release from pandemic lockdowns may have fuelled some of the surge, but the rate of death while not wearing a seatbelt was surging even before Covid.

“There may need to be a road safety campaign to raise the danger once again. Clearly, the message is being forgotten.”

A survey conducted in autumn last year suggested 95% of drivers and front seat passengers wore a seatbelt, compared with just 92% of rear seat passengers.

Drivers can be fined up to £500 if they are caught not wearing a seatbelt.

Editor's Picks