Almost 200 new EV charge points to be installed near tourist sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Almost 200 new EV charge points to be installed near tourist sites

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 2:57 pm
Almost 200 new electric vehicle charge points are to be installed near popular tourist routes (PA)
Almost 200 new electric vehicle charge points are to be installed near popular tourist routes (PA)

Dozens of new charging points for electric vehicles near popular tourist routes will help people explore Scotland in a sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner, the tourism minister has said.

Ivan McKee was speaking after VisitScotland announced 194 charge points are to be installed at 92 tourism businesses.

Businesses successfully applied for money from the Electric Vehicle Charge Point Tourism Recovery Fund to pay for the new chargers – which will be located in 20 local authority areas.

Small to medium enterprises, as well as micro enterprises, were able to apply to the fund, with most of the new charge points to be installed at self-catering businesses.

Mr McKee said the move could help Scotland become a “world leader in 21st century tourism”.

Electric vehicles
The charge points will be installed throughout Scotland (PA)

He added: “The announcement of these new charging points will allow visitors and locals to explore Scotland’s beauty spots in a sustainable and environment-friendly manner.

“To meet our climate targets, not only do we need to see more people choosing to travel by public transport and active travel, but people who choose to drive must have the confidence to choose electric.

“That’s why this investment is so welcome, as it supports sustainable tourism options while also supporting our commitment to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.”

Rob Dickson, director of industry and destination development at VisitScotland, said: “Tackling climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing Scottish tourism now, and in the future, and we want to inspire future generations to say that Scottish tourism led the way and made a difference.

“The popularity of the fund shows tourism businesses have a clear understanding of the importance of transitioning to a low-carbon economy and the benefits to offering visitors a sustainable transport alternative.

“By working together, we can help Scotland become a world-class destination, and the best destination for responsible tourism.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

Vicki Butler-Henderson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Our homes could benefit from the joys of in-car gadgets
(Jacob King/PA)
Vertu Motors says new car prices still spiking as it posts £2bn revenues
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market grows for second month in a row
Drivers are being denied a further 10p cut in petrol prices due to major retailers hiking profit margins, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Drivers denied 10 pence cut in petrol prices – RAC
More than half a million pure battery-electric vehicles are on UK roads, new figures show (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicles hit ‘significant milestone’
Almost 200 new electric vehicle charge points are to be installed near popular tourist routes (PA)
Domestic vehicle hydrogen production in the pipeline
Manual gearbox still a must-have for many drivers.
Manual gearboxes remain a must-have for many drivers
BMW M340i.
BMW M340i: The ultimate everyday performance car?
Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt
Almost 200 new electric vehicle charge points are to be installed near popular tourist routes (PA)
All you need to know about electric vehicle jargon

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks