Lorry parking shortage forces thousands of drivers to sleep in laybys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Lorry parking shortage forces thousands of drivers to sleep in laybys

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 12:58 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 8:39 am
Each night thousands of lorry drivers are still being forced to park in laybys and industrial estates due to a severe shortage of purpose-built facilities, an investigation has found (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)
Each night thousands of lorry drivers are still being forced to park in laybys and industrial estates due to a severe shortage of purpose-built facilities, an investigation has found (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)

Each night thousands of lorry drivers are still being forced to park in laybys and industrial estates due to a severe shortage of purpose-built facilities, an investigation has found.

Designated sites such as truck stops and motorway service areas do not have space for more than a fifth of the HGVs which park overnight near major roads in England, according to PA news agency analysis of a Government-commissioned report.

The Government pledged to the haulage industry in July last year that it would drive efforts to “improve the quantity and quality of overnight facilities”.

Business group Logistics UK claimed lorry drivers are “woefully under-catered for”, while motoring research charity the RAC Foundation warned that so-called fly-parking blocks access for other road users.

Stopping overnight in laybys and industrial estates means drivers do not usually have access to toilets or showers, and are not protected by security personnel or CCTV.

One driver questioned said they “want to be treated like human beings and have proper facilities”.

Consultancy firm Aecom was asked by the Department for Transport (DfT) to study overnight lorry parking within five kilometres (3.1 miles) of motorways and major A roads in England.

Research conducted in March recorded an average of 21,234 parked lorries each night, which is 4,473 more than the capacity of secure car parks (16,761).

Demand for spaces has grown faster than supply over the past five years, with Aecom’s report describing the situation as “nearly at critical level”.

Some 100 purpose-built parking sites fill up every night, compared with 65 in 2017.

The regions with the highest proportion of designated lorry parking spaces filled each night are the East of England (95%), the South East (94%) and the East Midlands (92%).

A lack of available spaces was “one of the biggest concerns” among drivers who took part in a focus group, as it makes it “very difficult for drivers to plan ahead”, according to the report.

There was a “strong feeling” within the group that “European facilities were good and the UK ones are poor”, the report said.

Lorry drivers are legally required to take an uninterrupted break of at least nine hours every 24 hours.

The UK has suffered a long-term shortage of lorry drivers, and the problem has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Logistics UK head of policy Michelle Gardner said: “England’s commercial drivers are woefully under-catered for when it comes to accessing safe and secure overnight parking areas.

“This has been an issue for too long and is preventing the industry from recruiting and retaining the skilled workforce that it needs.

“The Government’s stated objective to improve the situation is welcome, but industry now deserves action, so that more parking facilities are developed, at pace, where they are most needed.”

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation and president of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, said: “Inadequate provision of facilities for lorry drivers has been an intractable issue for years, and the findings of multiple surveys paint the same picture: not enough locations, poor facilities, dodgy security – the list goes on.

“This affects drivers whether they are just stopping for a break or for the night. No wonder many think twice before joining the profession.

“Tackling the issue of lorry parking wouldn’t only help our hard-pressed hauliers and delivery drivers, who should be recognised as essential or key workers, it would help us all by cutting down on ‘fly-parking’ which can clog up laybys, side streets and the slip roads for accessing motorway service areas.”

A DfT spokeswoman said: “We’ve taken unprecedented action to tackle the global HGV driver shortage, including investing over £52 million to improve roadside facilities and lorry parking.”

This funding is for improved eating and showering facilities, enhanced security and more parking spaces.

The spokeswoman added: “We’ve also boosted the number of HGV driver tests, made 11,000 HGV driver training places available and launched our Future of Freight plan to continue encouraging millions of people to kickstart an exciting career in logistics.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia
Almost 200 new electric vehicle charge points are to be installed near popular tourist routes (PA)
Almost 200 new EV charge points to be installed near tourist sites
Vicki Butler-Henderson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Our homes could benefit from the joys of in-car gadgets
(Jacob King/PA)
Vertu Motors says new car prices still spiking as it posts £2bn revenues
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market grows for second month in a row
Drivers are being denied a further 10p cut in petrol prices due to major retailers hiking profit margins, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Drivers denied 10 pence cut in petrol prices – RAC
More than half a million pure battery-electric vehicles are on UK roads, new figures show (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicles hit ‘significant milestone’
Each night thousands of lorry drivers are still being forced to park in laybys and industrial estates due to a severe shortage of purpose-built facilities, an investigation has found (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)
Domestic vehicle hydrogen production in the pipeline
Manual gearbox still a must-have for many drivers.
Manual gearboxes remain a must-have for many drivers
BMW M340i.
BMW M340i: The ultimate everyday performance car?

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Albion Rovers. Images: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski heads Elgin City into fourth spot by beating lively Albion Rovers in…
police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Editor's Picks