Man sentenced after performing doughnuts in BMW ‘with person on roof’

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 5:40 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 9:08 pm
A police force has released drone footage of a man performing doughnuts in his car – with a person on the roof (Parker Raimondo/Alamy/PA)
A police force has released drone footage of a man performing doughnuts in his car – while a person was on the roof.

A police force has released drone footage of a man performing doughnuts in his car – while a person was on the roof.

Callum Ritchings, 23, took his BMW to a car meet on an industrial estate in Swindon on April 24 this year, Wiltshire Police said.

The force’s drone unit was in the area and got footage of him spinning in large circles while around 150 people watched.

A spokeswoman said Ritchings’ vehicle was drifting about five feet from spectators.

Sgt Will Ayres, of Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “The drone footage of this incident is really quite shocking.

“Not only was Ritchings risking someone’s life by performing doughnuts with a person on the roof of his vehicle, but his manner of driving could have so easily caused injury or worse to the crowds of people who were stood nearby watching.

“Roads policing officers work in conjunction with community policing teams to identify offences relating to these meets and I’d like to thank the drone unit in particular as it was their footage which enabled us to secure this conviction.

“While we fully recognise that many car enthusiasts wish to gather with like-minded people at car meets in a lawful and peaceful manner, we also appreciate the disruption these incidents can cause to local communities and we will continue to take proactive steps to disrupt this behaviour.”

Ritchings, of Field Barn, Kemble, Gloucestershire, was stopped by officers after driving away from the industrial estate.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on September 27, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to take a retest before he can legally drive again, police said.

He must also complete 100 hours’ unpaid work, pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95, the force said.

