Rise of the old banger: Cars remaining on the roads for longer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Rise of the old banger: Cars remaining on the roads for longer

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 12:04 am
A record 15.4 million cars on Britain’s roads will be at least 10 years old by 2027, according to new analysis (Michael Heath/Alamy/PA)
A record 15.4 million cars on Britain’s roads will be at least 10 years old by 2027, according to new analysis (Michael Heath/Alamy/PA)

A record 15.4 million cars on Britain’s roads will be at least 10 years old by 2027, according to new analysis.

Drivers will be behind the wheel of an extra 3.6 million decade-old cars in five years compared with 2021, a forecast by automotive classified advertising company Auto Trader suggested.

It attributed the increase on disruption to new car production since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortages of semiconductors and other parts have left two million older cars on the road compared with pre-virus trends.

This has pushed up the average asking price for 10-year-old cars on Auto Trader by £2,000 to £6,176 since 2019.

The BMW 3 Series, Volkswagen Golf and Ford Fiesta are the most popular decade-old models among potential buyers.

Auto Trader director Ian Plummer told the PA news agency: “The aftermath of Covid means that around 40% of cars on the road will be more than 10 years old in five years’ time.

“The sheer shortage of cars, combined with the practical necessity for drivers to stay on the road, is pushing prices higher.

“As long as those market dynamics remain in place, drivers will have to get used to paying more for older cars.”

Auto Trader based its forecast on analysis of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency data.

Retailer Halfords expressed concerns over the implications of older cars remaining in use.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “Vehicle reliability has improved in recent years but there is no getting away from the fact that older cars are more likely to develop faults, are more costly to maintain and are more polluting.

“This represents a risk to road safety, yet another squeeze on motorists’ wallets and a threat to the UK’s emissions reduction goals.

“With an ageing car fleet, it’s more important than ever that people keep their cars properly maintained, serviced and up to date with their Mot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

BMW plans to have hydrogen cars in dealerships by 2030.
Hydrogen BMWs to be in dealerships by 2030
A record 15.4 million cars on Britain’s roads will be at least 10 years old by 2027, according to new analysis (Michael Heath/Alamy/PA)
Renault Austral hybrid crossover brimming with technology
Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m
A record 15.4 million cars on Britain’s roads will be at least 10 years old by 2027, according to new analysis (Michael Heath/Alamy/PA)
Agile, grippy and fun to drive, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer doesn't disappoint
A record 15.4 million cars on Britain’s roads will be at least 10 years old by 2027, according to new analysis (Michael Heath/Alamy/PA)
Andrew Martin: Triumph over tribulations serves satisfying Lynx effect
An electric car is charged at a charging station during a press tour of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG in Zwickau, Germany (AP)
Germany to massively expand electric car charging network
An aerial view of the M62 motorway and Hartshead Moor Services (Alamy/PA)
Britain’s worst motorway services revealed
Cars wait at a red light during rush hour on the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)
Eleven more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles including Teslas
Just Stop Oil protesters continue their protest for a second day on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex and which remains closed for traffic, after it was scaled by two climbers from the group (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dartford Crossing still blocked after Just Stop Oil protesters scale bridge
A noise-detecting traffic camera is being trialled to catch so-called boy racers (John Stillwell/PA)
Noise camera deployed to catch rowdy drivers

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach - pictured at the Mod's torchlight procession, said the Mod in Perth has been a huge success. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Perth Mod helps Gaels to 'feel better' despite a decline in entrants
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay frustrated with Ross County's defending in build up to Kilmarnock winner at…
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin arrives during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin delighted to send travelling Dons support home with a win
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds urging his side on. Images: SNS Group
Billy Dodds hails Caley Thistle after they strike back for table-topping draw against Raith…
Owura Edwards in action against Kilmarnock.
Ross County unable to force leveller as 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock keeps them bottom…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man from Aberdeen Picture shows; Missing Aberdeen man. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Appeal to trace 26-year-old missing man last seen in Aberdeen shopping centre
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeens Luis Lopes (L) celebrates making it 2-1 with teammate Bojan Miovski during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Three in three for Duk as Aberdeen beat Motherwell at Fir Park
Robbie Deas celebrates after heading home the Caley Thistle's leveller against Raith Rovers. Images: SNS Group
Robbie Deas seals Caley Thistle point against Raith Rovers to take injury-hit side top…
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers battle for point in pulsating 2-2 draw with Ayr United
13 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Dylan Stuart of Turriff
Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented