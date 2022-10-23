More than 900,000 drivers risk £1,000 fine over expired licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

More than 900,000 drivers risk £1,000 fine over expired licences

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 9:15 am
More than 900,000 drivers risk a £1,000 fine after failing to renew photocard licences which expired in the past year, an investigation has found (Alamy/PA)
More than 900,000 drivers risk a £1,000 fine after failing to renew photocard licences which expired in the past year, an investigation has found (Alamy/PA)

More than 900,000 drivers risk a £1,000 fine after failing to renew photocard licences which expired in the past year, an investigation has found.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) figures obtained by the PA news agency following a Freedom of Information request, show 926,000 people entitled to drive in Britain held cards on September 3 which became out of date in the 12 months to the end of August.

That represents 2% of all drivers.

A small proportion of the 926,000 are likely to have stopped driving without notifying the DVLA.

Some 2.5 million drivers renewed their photocard after it had expired or within 56 days of the expiry date in the past year.

Driving entitlement normally remains until someone reaches 70, after which they must renew their licence every three years to stay on the road.

But Photocards must be renewed every 10 years to ensure the image is a true likeness of the driver.

Expiry dates are displayed in section 4b on the front of cards.

Failing to return an expired licence to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.

The DVLA says it writes to people 56 days before their licence ends to remind them to renew, but many drivers miss the letters as they do not update the agency when their address changes.

Renewing late does not lead to a fine being issued.

If a licence expires while the DVLA is processing a renewal application, the person can continue to drive as long as they meet criteria such as following the rules of their previous licence.

After a photocard is surrendered, someone who drives without renewing their licence could be prosecuted for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Philip Gomm of the RAC Foundation said: “There are good reasons to keep licences up to date, beyond the basic legal requirement.

“They are also a widely accepted form of ID and will certainly be required if you are ever stopped by police.

“Renewal also provides an opportunity for people to assess whether they are still fit to drive, and we think there is an argument for linking a compulsory eye test to the process to make sure we all remain safe on the road, though Government should help keep costs as low as possible for motorists.

“When you do renew beware of private web sites which offer to help with the application but charge an extra fee for doing so.”

The DVLA advises people to renew on its official website as it is the quickest and cheapest method.

Applications cost £14 and are usually processed within five days.

Third party websites charge additional fees.

Postal renewals cost £17, while doing it at a Post Office has a £21.50 fee.

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “We encourage customers to use GOV.UK as applying online is the quickest and cheapest way to renew their photocard driving licence.

“If you stop driving altogether, you should inform DVLA and return your licence rather keeping it as a form of out of date photo ID.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

BMW plans to have hydrogen cars in dealerships by 2030.
Hydrogen BMWs to be in dealerships by 2030
A record 15.4 million cars on Britain’s roads will be at least 10 years old by 2027, according to new analysis (Michael Heath/Alamy/PA)
Rise of the old banger: Cars remaining on the roads for longer
More than 900,000 drivers risk a £1,000 fine after failing to renew photocard licences which expired in the past year, an investigation has found (Alamy/PA)
Renault Austral hybrid crossover brimming with technology
Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m
More than 900,000 drivers risk a £1,000 fine after failing to renew photocard licences which expired in the past year, an investigation has found (Alamy/PA)
Agile, grippy and fun to drive, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer doesn't disappoint
More than 900,000 drivers risk a £1,000 fine after failing to renew photocard licences which expired in the past year, an investigation has found (Alamy/PA)
Andrew Martin: Triumph over tribulations serves satisfying Lynx effect
An electric car is charged at a charging station during a press tour of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG in Zwickau, Germany (AP)
Germany to massively expand electric car charging network
An aerial view of the M62 motorway and Hartshead Moor Services (Alamy/PA)
Britain’s worst motorway services revealed
Cars wait at a red light during rush hour on the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)
Eleven more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles including Teslas
Just Stop Oil protesters continue their protest for a second day on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex and which remains closed for traffic, after it was scaled by two climbers from the group (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dartford Crossing still blocked after Just Stop Oil protesters scale bridge

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented