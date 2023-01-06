Fuel price reductions in December ‘should have been far bigger’ – RAC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Fuel price reductions in December ‘should have been far bigger’ – RAC

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 12:03 am
The Government wrote to fuel retailers urging them to ‘ensure savings are passed on to consumers’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Government wrote to fuel retailers urging them to ‘ensure savings are passed on to consumers’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

A reduction in fuel prices last month “should have been far bigger”, according to new analysis.

The RAC said the average price of petrol in the UK fell by 8.4p per litre in December to 151.1p, while the price of diesel dropped by 9.4p per litre to 174.0p.

This came after fuel prices decreased by around 6p per litre in November.

But the RAC claimed that wholesale prices mean a litre of petrol and diesel should have been around 11p and 14p cheaper at the end of 2022 respectively.

This was even allowing for a retailer profit margin of 10p per litre, which is 3p more than the long-term average.

The RAC noted that Costco’s filling stations – which can only be used by the retailer’s members – are charging an average of 137.3p per litre for petrol and 158.4p per litre for diesel.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “On the face of it, December looks like it was a good month for drivers, with 9p coming off at the pumps on top of November’s 6p, but there’s no question that the drop should have been far bigger given how far wholesale prices have come down.

“For weeks we’ve been calling on the big four supermarkets to cut their prices more substantially to give drivers a fairer deal when they fill up, so even though they have reduced their prices collectively by more than 10p a litre in December, they are still nowhere near where they should be given the scale of the drop in wholesale prices.”

Business Secretary Grant Shapps wrote to fuel retailers on December 22 urging them to “ensure savings are passed on to consumers”.

This came after it emerged drivers were being hit by record Christmas getaway fuel prices.

Mr Williams added: “We hope the Business Secretary’s intervention just before Christmas puts more pressure on larger retailers to do the right thing.”

Supermarket Morrisons launched a promotion on Thursday enabling customers to save 5p per litre on fuel at its forecourts if they spend £35 in store.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Mark Bonnar (left) and Iain Gale star alongside Martin Compston in The Rig (Images: IJPR)
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
The bridge has been closed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
The postie got a fright over the festive period at Moreen's door (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Patrick Ratumaisese returns to the Highland squad this weekend against GHK.
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
In 2021, Police Scotland logged 928 incidents of 'malice and ill will', where no crime had been committed (Image: Clickmanis/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Junior football set to return with a bang
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Elgin Sheriff Court
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented