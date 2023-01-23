Van drivers face vehicle shortage ahead of Ulez expansion – analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Van drivers face vehicle shortage ahead of Ulez expansion – analysis

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 12:04 am
Thousands of tradespeople face the prospect of huge bills following Sadiq Khan’s expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone because of a lack of compliant vans for sale, according to new analysis (Yui Mok/PA)
Thousands of tradespeople face the prospect of huge bills following Sadiq Khan’s expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone because of a lack of compliant vans for sale, according to new analysis (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands of tradespeople face the prospect of huge bills following Sadiq Khan’s expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) because of a lack of compliant vans for sale, according to new analysis.

The zone will be expanded to cover the whole of the capital from August 29 to boost air quality, with a £12.50 daily fee for vehicles not meeting minimum standards.

A report commissioned by Transport for London estimated that 30,000 non-compliant vans currently use the Ulez expansion area each day.

But figures from Auto Trader – which says it is used by around 80% of UK vehicle retailers – show there are just 5,181 vans for sale across London and south-east England on its online marketplace.

Its total for the whole of the UK is 23,803.

To avoid the Ulez fee, diesel vehicles – which make up the vast majority of vans – must be Euro 6 standard, which generally covers those registered from 2016.

A tradesperson entering the zone in an older van every working day will rack up more than £3,100 a year in charges.

Drivers who fail to pay face a £160 penalty each day, which is halved if paid within a fortnight.

The average price of a diesel van which meets the emissions standards is £23,972 on Auto Trader.

That is £6,500 more than for a non-compliant van.

An Auto Trader spokesman told the PA news agency: “This will be a real worry for thousands of van drivers already struggling to cope with high inflation.

“The number of Ulez compliant vans for sale in London and the South East is just a fraction of the estimated 30,000 vans affected, leaving the majority facing the prospect of paying thousands of pounds extra to get to work.”

The Ulez is currently limited to the area within the North and South Circular roads.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said: “The mayor has been clear that the decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone London-wide was one of the hardest he’s had to make, but with around 4,000 Londoners still dying from toxic air it was a necessary one.

“Eighty-five per cent of vehicles in outer London are already Ulez compliant.

“For those that aren’t, the mayor has announced the biggest scrappage scheme yet – £110 million – to help micro businesses and Londoners who need it most amid the cost of living crisis, including low income and disabled Londoners.”

Rishi Sunak last week urged the mayor to “properly reconsider” Ulex expansion after thousands of people expressed their opposition through responses to a consultation.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak said: “It is disappointing that the mayor, backed by the Leader of the Opposition (Sir Keir Starmer), is choosing not to listen to the public, expanding the zone against the overwhelming views of residents and business.

“I urge the mayor to properly reconsider and respond to these serious concerns.”

