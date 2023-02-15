Speeding on 60mph rural roads reaches six-year high – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Speeding on 60mph rural roads reaches six-year high – survey

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 12:06 am
Department for Transport figures show 514 people were killed in crashes on roads in non built up areas with a 60mph limit in Britain in 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Department for Transport figures show 514 people were killed in crashes on roads in non built up areas with a 60mph limit in Britain in 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Speeding on rural roads with a 60mph limit has reached the highest level in six years, a survey suggests.

Nearly half (48%) of respondents to a poll of 3,102 UK drivers commissioned by the RAC for its 2022 Report on Motoring said they had driven faster than the limit on what are Britain’s deadliest roads in the previous 12 months.

That is up from 44% in 2021 and equals the highest figure recorded in the annual survey, in 2016.

In the most recent poll, 8% of drivers said they frequently broke the speed limit on 60mph rural roads, while 40% said they did so occasionally.

The most common reason drivers gave for exceeding the limit on these roads was that they were travelling at the same speed as other motorists (32%).

Department for Transport figures show 514 people were killed in crashes on roads in non built-up areas with a 60mph limit in Britain in 2021.

That was more than all other road types, including motorways.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “The recent increase in the proportion of drivers admitting to speeding on 60mph rural roads is extremely worrying as more people lose their lives every year in collisions on these roads than on any other.

“It’s even more concerning that this figure is now back to the all-time high of 48%.

“While the number of fatalities on our roads is no longer falling, we certainly don’t want to see an increase.

“We think the Government should address the issue of fatalities on 60mph rural roads by advising roads authorities to reduce limits on the most dangerous stretches to more appropriate levels.

“This is something half of drivers (48%) surveyed for the RAC Report on Motoring would like to see, with only a quarter (24%) disagreeing.”

AA Charitable Trust director Edmund King, said: “Drivers have to be aware of the dangers on rural roads – slow moving vehicles, mud on the road, a higher likelihood of cyclists, horse riders and ramblers, sharp bends and blind corners – and adjust their speed accordingly.

“The varied nature of rural roads means it’s very difficult to set one speed limit which is appropriate everywhere, but drivers should be aware that the speed limit is a limit, it is not a sign that 60mph is always a safe speed. Often it is not.”

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at charity Cycling UK, said cyclists are “more at risk” on rural roads than urban ones.

He added: “Tackling the risks on rural roads has to involve a serious discussion about reducing speed limits, particularly the 60mph default speed which is clearly unsuitable, unsafe and a contributor to road deaths on many minor rural roads.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “While we have some of the safest roads in the world, we are committed to reducing road collisions by tackling dangerous driving. We will always consider what additional measures can be explored to effectively enhance road safety.

“Breaking the speed limit is illegal and puts lives at risk. Our upcoming THINK! campaign will help tackle dangerous driving on rural roads, and builds on the success of our previous campaigns which influenced attitudes towards speeding among young drivers.”

– The RAC commissioned research agency Online95 to carry out the survey between April 28 and May 13 last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘It’s just so shocking’: Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
4
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull ‘viciously’ attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock – ‘I love a challenge… and Celtic is one’
7
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
8
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. SCF Partners has acquired Global E&C, which employs more than 1,000 people across the world, from Roy MacGregor?s Global Energy Group Picture shows; L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh. . NA. Supplied by Global E&C Date; 07/02/2023
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
9
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
10
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…

More from Press and Journal

Billy Mckay has netted 14 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
Josh Meekings dubs Billy Mckay best forward in Championship amid free-scoring spree
Mike Park believes action must be taken to tackle the activities of Greenpeace which, he believes, risk the safety of fishermen at sea.
Fishers blast Holyrood for 'scandalous' marine policy tantamount to 'greenwashing'
The John Muir Trust says JMT said a out-of-season and night shooting licence is needed to protect woodland from grazing deer (Image: grafxart/Shutterstock)
Victor Clements: Scottish Government must support those delivering on woodland expansion
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Seafox Burj jack-up rig. -. Supplied by Seafox Date; Unknown
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
rock of ages aberdeen
Review: Temperatures soar at HMT as racy Rock of Ages sends audience wild
Support services for autistic children are stretched
Highland Council prepares to overhaul special schools admissions and ASL funding
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Woman threw phone at man's head after 'inappropriate' proposition
The Scottish Government recently said that dualling the A9 by 2025 would not be possible (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Iain Maciver: Scottish Government's ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives
Morna Young's play Babs is at The Lemon Tree with music by Bethany Tennick (pictured) as part of the A Play, A Pie, And A Pint series. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Review: Babs is a delicious journey of discovery and magic at The Lemon Tree

Editor's Picks

Most Commented