London is world’s slowest and second-most expensive city to drive in – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

London is world’s slowest and second-most expensive city to drive in – study

By Press Association
February 15, 2023, 1:02 am Updated: February 15, 2023, 9:52 am
London is the world’s slowest and second most expensive city to drive in, according to new research (Aaron Chown/PA)
London is the world’s slowest and second most expensive city to drive in, according to new research (Aaron Chown/PA)

London is the world’s slowest and second-most expensive city to drive in, according to new research.

It took an average of 36 minutes and 20 seconds to travel 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) in the centre of the capital in 2022, geolocation technology specialist TomTom said.

That was one minutes and 50 seconds slower than 2021 and represents the longest time for a journey of that distance last year out of all the 389 cities in 56 countries analysed.

TomTom traffic expert Andy Marchant said people switching to road transport during rail strikes contributed to congestion in London last year.

India’s Bengaluru had the second slowest time at 29 minutes and 10 seconds, followed by Dublin, Ireland (28 minutes and 30 seconds) and Sapporo, Japan (27 minutes and 40 seconds).

Other UK cities ranked in the top 50 for congestion were Manchester (24th place with 23 minutes and 10 seconds), Liverpool (32nd place with 22 minutes and 20 seconds) and Edinburgh (42nd place with 21 minutes and 30 seconds).

Analysis of the cost of driving – based on the price of petrol, diesel and charging an electric vehicle (EV), and taking into account the impact of congestion on fuel consumption – found that London was the world’s second most expensive city to drive in last year, behind only Hong Kong.

Also in the top 50 list was Bristol (19th), Brighton (41st), Manchester (47th) and Edinburgh (48th).

TomTom found that the cost of using fast EV charge points in London was among the highest in the world last year.

To drive 10,000 miles in London in 2022 Londoners charging their cars in this way spent around £2,055, compared with £1,969 in Paris, £1,888 in Brussels, £1,794 in Berlin and £1,220 in New York.

Mr Marchant said: “Due to the configuration of the road network in central London, travel times even without traffic are some of the highest in the world.

“This doesn’t mean that London is the most congested city in the world.

“However, there is a clear link between increased traffic congestion and London’s slowest average speed in 2022.

“While strike action caused traffic congestion levels to soar, better traffic management based on real-time data intelligence is needed throughout the year to ensure viable traffic flows and the efficient use of city infrastructure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister
5
2
There was a significant response to the emergency on the A947. Image: James Pilley.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
3
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…
4
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
7
Innes is still suffering effects of the condition he developed in 2018. Image: Ness
Aberdeen man’s charity praise after rare condition left him suddenly ‘housebound’
8
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Qatar oil rig murder. Scott Forrest from Maud, is accused of murdering his colleague in a violent incident offshore. Robert Robson (wearing hat) died and another, Christopher Begley (blue shirt) was injured. Picture shows; Qatar offshore murder. Seafox Burj, Christopher Begley, Robert Robson.. N/A. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
9
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. SCF Partners has acquired Global E&C, which employs more than 1,000 people across the world, from Roy MacGregor?s Global Energy Group Picture shows; L to R: Roy MacGregor chairman of Global Energy Group, Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan and SCF Partners Colin Welsh. . NA. Supplied by Global E&C Date; 07/02/2023
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
10
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

More from Press and Journal

Make the most of your freedom to explore Scotland's countryside (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh celebrating with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh's Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return
CR0015460 The opening of Aberdeen Football Club's new £12 million training ground Cormack Park at the new Dons Stadium, Kingsford. Picture of Bobby Clark. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 31/10/2019
Former Don Bobby Clark: Aberdeen need to develop a new culture
Keith Will. Image: DC Thomson
Injured window cleaner caught drink-driving after uncle's funeral
Aberdeenshire Council will work to ensure pupils can reach literacy and numeracy targets. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: All eyes on Tiger Woods as he hits the comeback trail again
On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay is with Inverness until the end of the season. Image: SNS
Daniel MacKay grateful for Caley Thistle fan backing ahead of Hamilton Accies double-header
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pharmacy group expansion Picture shows; l-r Ritchie Whyte, Aberdein Considine, Lynne and Andy Porter, and Danny Anderson, Aberdein Considine. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdein Considine Date; 07/02/2023
Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lynne Porter add two more businesses to their north-east pharmacy…
CR0041067, Callum Law, Keith. Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield Final between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park, Keith. Picture of Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie and daughters Emma, 6, and Lily, 9, with the Shield. Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie salutes Fraserburgh after Aberdeenshire Shield triumph

Editor's Picks

Most Commented