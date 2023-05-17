No new road building projects starting before 2030 will be created in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No new road building projects starting before 2030 will be created in England

By Press Association
No new road building projects starting before 2030 will be planned in England, National Highways has proposed (Steve Parsons/PA)

No new major road building projects in England starting before 2030 will be created, National Highways has proposed.

The Government-owned company has advised ministers it should focus on completing ongoing and delayed schemes, as well as improving existing roads.

Many National Highways major projects are behind schedule and over budget.

Public spending watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) warned in November 2022 that 33 schemes were delayed by as much as three years, meaning those planned for between April 2020 and March 2025 will cost an estimated £3.3 billion more than initially expected.

Projects such as building a dual carriage and tunnel near Stonehenge, Wiltshire, and the Lower Thames Crossing between Kent and Essex have not received development consent.

In its proposal for the third road investment strategy (RIS3), which will cover the five-year period from April 2025, National Highways is proposing to work on existing projects.

The company plans to focus on reducing fatalities and serious injuries through modifications to single carriageway A roads.

It wants to increase investment in smaller schemes valued at between £2 million and £25 million to tackle safety and congestion problems, often by improving slip roads and junctions connecting to local roads.

There are also plans for 2,500 public electric vehicle chargepoints.

Roads minister Richard Holden said: “Our roads are vital to our economy, and the plans set out today will help to enhance connectivity and boost growth, while protecting the environment.

“Working with National Highways, we are committed to delivering safe, reliable journeys and reducing congestion in a way that supports our path to net zero.”

National Highways chief executive Nick Harris said: ”Our network of motorways and A-roads has a critical role to play over the next 30 years in supporting growth and levelling up.

“They bind together the regions and nations of the UK, facilitating national and international trade, and even under conservative forecasts demand for the network will continue to increase up to 2050.

“While we strive to maintain safe and reliable journeys for the vehicles that rely on our network each day, we know that ever higher levels of social and environmental responsibility will, quite rightly, be required of us.

“This means we will need to find new and innovative ways to continue connecting the country by facilitating active travel and public transport, and also using digital technology to help customers make more informed decisions and managing our network more efficiently.”

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Achieving the vision for the strategic road network that we need requires two big challenges to be addressed: the fact that many of the roads and the structures that carry or span them are now decades old and in need of costly but essential structural maintenance, and the fact that absorbing more traffic without adding more capacity generally means more congestion.

“The fastest growing challenge faced by our roads is likely to be the effects of climate change.

“More extreme temperatures and rising levels of rainfall will lead to additional road closures and extra damage.

“Maintenance budgets need to go beyond filling in the potholes and painting the white lines to making sure routes are weather-proof. This won’t be cheap, but it is essential.”

