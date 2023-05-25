Life-size Lego model of luxury sports car unveiled

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A one-of-a-kind life-size Lego model of the luxury Ferrari Daytona SP3 sports car has been unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the launch of the resort’s new attraction.

The model of the high-performance ultra-luxury sports car has been constructed using 402,836 Lego bricks, weighs more than 1.5 tonnes, and is accompanied by a custom-built Lego box.

A team of designers and builders took more than 2,000 hours to replicate the luxury car.

The life-size Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3 with accompanying box (Legoland Windsor Resort/PA)

The model car will be a permanent feature in the garage area of Legoland Windsor’s new interactive attraction, Lego Ferrari Build And Race, allowing sports car enthusiasts to take pictures with the life-size model car.

The UK’s first Lego Ferrari Build And Race attraction features three interactive zones, in which young racers can build, test, and digitally scan their own Lego Ferrari onto an interactive racetrack.

The Lego Ferrari Build And Race attraction opens on Saturday May 27.