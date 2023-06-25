Minority of households in flats have access to a car or van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Minority of households in flats have access to a car or van

By Press Association
The six local authority areas with the lowest proportion of households living in flats with car or van access were in London (Alamy/PA)
The six local authority areas with the lowest proportion of households living in flats with car or van access were in London (Alamy/PA)

Fewer than half of households in flats have access to a car or van, figures show.

Just 49% of households across England and Wales living in flats fell into this category at the time of the 2021 census, analysis by the PA news agency found.

That is compared with 92% in detached houses, 84% in semi-detached homes and 78% in terraced housing.

The average for all households is 77%.

Motoring research charity the RAC Foundation urged policymakers to “remember the mobility needs of flat dwellers”.

People living in flats are less likely to have off-street parking, reducing the attractiveness of car or van ownership.

The six local authority areas with the lowest proportion of households living in flats who had car or van access were in London, which has extensive public transport options.

They ranged from City of London (22%) to Camden (31%).

But several locations with limited transport links had similar figures, such as Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria (32%); Knowsley, Merseyside (35%); and North East Lincolnshire (36%).

At the other end of the scale, Hart – an affluent and largely rural part of Hampshire – has the highest proportion of households living in flats with access to a car or van, at 77%.

This was followed by Wokingham, Berkshire (76%); Elmbridge, Surrey (75%); and Surrey Heath, Surrey (74%) – which are also prosperous areas.

TRANSPORT Flats
(PA Graphics)

Hart is the local authority area with the highest proportion of car or van access for households across all types of homes, at 92%.

Just 17% of deprived households in flats in England and Wales have access to a car or van.

Households are classed as deprived if they meet criteria such as someone being unemployed, in bad health or disabled.

The analysis also revealed that only 48% of households renting their home from a local authority have access to a car or van.

That is well below the proportion of those who own their home with a mortgage or through shared ownership (93%), those that own their home outright (83%), and private renters (64%).

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “We think of flats being in built-up areas where car ownership is not always necessary to get to work, the shops and the other services we all rely on because there are decent public transport options, but this analysis suggests we must remember the mobility needs of flat dwellers in places where practical alternatives to car travel are in short supply.

“We need to ask what this data means for the transition to battery-powered cars.

“With one in two households who live in flats having a car or van, will they struggle to go green because they can’t easily charge an electric vehicle at home?”

More from Press and Journal

Armed Forces Day flag designer Lilly Russel Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron, the Lady Provost of Aberdeen Hazel Cameron, Lilly's classmates and her teacher.
Aberdeen pupils designs 'unique' hand-held flag for Armed Forces Day parade
Baird Family Hospital
First look at new birthing suites at multi-million-pound Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen
Peterhead lifeboat. Image: Craig Meheut/RNLI
Peterhead lifeboat called to help sailing vessel back to shore following mechanical failure
The Kessock Ferry Swim had more than 250 swimmers take part. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Bright smiles and brighter colours as swimmers take the plunge in the Kessock…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drunk veteran found lying in his garden spent a night in the cells after lashing out at those trying to help him and insisting he was 'ready to fight'. Sean Paterson declared to police that they 'couldn?t arrest him because he is a Highlander infantryman? as they cuffed him following his foul-mouthed rant to those trying to aid him Picture shows; Lossie Cottages in Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunk army veteran found lying on grass spoiling for 'fight' with police
The six local authority areas with the lowest proportion of households living in flats with car or van access were in London (Alamy/PA)
Weekend court roll – a blackmailing ex and a swindling solicitor
Graeme Shinnie punches the air in celebration for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brian Irvine: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back would be Aberdeen's most important signing of the…
Major changes will take place at Silver Sand Park.
Office for boss on new Pluscarden retreat, caravan park giants reveal Lossie site transformation…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Anthony Doherty.
Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on…
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith's footsteps in…