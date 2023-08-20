Pothole breakdowns hit five-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Pothole breakdowns hit five-year high

By Press Association
Wet weather in July caused the number of pothole-related breakdowns to jump by nearly a fifth, new figures suggest (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wet weather in July caused the number of pothole-related breakdowns to jump by nearly a fifth to a five-year high, new figures suggest (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wet weather in July caused the number of pothole-related breakdowns to jump by nearly a fifth to a five-year high, new figures suggest.

The AA said it received 50,079 callouts to vehicles stranded due to faults likely caused by potholes last month.

That is up from 41,790 in July 2022 and is the most for that month since 2018.

A graphic showing how a pothole forms
(PA Graphics)

Common problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

Met Office figures suggest last month was the UK’s sixth wettest July on record.

This would have made potholes harder to spot for drivers and hindered repair work, according to the AA.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said: “July’s rainfall caused more headaches for drivers with tyres, suspensions and steering mechanisms all being damaged as the rain and puddles hid the potholes lurking underneath.

“Councils would’ve been hoping for a dry summer so they could get as much repair work carried out before the real autumn and winter weather hits.

“They will now be under more pressure to get their planned works completed before the weather really turns against them.

“With 2023 looking to be one of the worst years on record for pothole damage, we need to see more investment in local roads maintenance funding.

“As well as the financial damage to vehicles, at this time of year we also see more cyclists and motorbike riders on the roads, where the damage can sadly be fatal.”

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at £14 billion.

The Government increased its Potholes Fund – which provides money to councils in England to tackle the issue – by £200 million to £700 million for the current financial year.

Shaun Davies, who chairs the Local Government Association, said: “Decades of reductions in funding from central government to local road repair budgets has left councils facing the biggest ever annual pothole repair backlog.

“In order to support motorists, the Government should take this opportunity to work with councils to develop a long-term, fully-funded programme to catch up with the backlog.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “It’s for local authorities to maintain their highways.

“To help them do that we’re investing more than £5 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an extra £200 million announced at the Budget in March to resurface roads up and down the country.

“We’ve also brought in new rules to clamp down on utility companies leaving potholes behind after carrying out street works.”