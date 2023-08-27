Explainer: What are clean air zones, and do they work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Explainer: What are clean air zones, and do they work?

By Press Association
Clean air zones include measures aimed at boosting air quality (Jacob King/PA)
Clean air zones include measures aimed at boosting air quality (Jacob King/PA)

London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) expands on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency answers eight key questions about measures aimed at cutting air pollution.

A Ulez sign
London’s Ulez scheme is similar to clean air zones (Yui Mok/PA)

– What are clean air zones (CAZs)?

Urban areas where a local authority has introduced measures aimed at boosting air quality.

– Where are they?

In England there are CAZs in Bath, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Portsmouth, Sheffield and Tyneside.

– Are there similar schemes elsewhere?

London has an ultra low emission zone (Ulez), Glasgow has a low emission zone and Oxford has a zero emission zone.

– How do CAZs operate?

Some have charges for vehicles that do not comply with minimum emissions standards, while others use measures for improving air quality such as retrofitting certain vehicles or rerouting traffic.

– What cars comply with the standards?

Generally petrol models registered from 2006 and diesel models registered from September 2015.

– What are some examples of charges?

In London, non-compliant cars are charged £12.50 a day, while in Birmingham the daily charge is £8.

– Do the schemes work?

A report published by the Mayor of London in February claimed the previous expansion of the Ulez – to the North and South Circular Roads in October 2021 – had a “significant impact” in reducing the number of older, more polluting vehicles used in that area and cutting “harmful air pollution”.

It stated that since 2019, emissions of nitrogen oxides from road traffic in London are estimated to be 23% lower than they would have been with the Ulez.

Independent studies have also found a drop in levels of nitrogen dioxide in the Ulez area since its introduction though differ in saying by how much emissions fell – between 6% and 19%.

– How much money do they make?

RAC analysis of TfL figures found the expansion of London’s Ulez generated an estimated £93.6 million of additional revenue from drivers in the first eight months.

TfL said the Ulez is “not about making money, but about improving the health and wellbeing of millions of Londoners”.

It added that all money received is “reinvested into walking, cycling and public transport”.